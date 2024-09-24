WASHINGTON—The U.S. hotel industry reported lower performance results from the previous month but positive comparisons year over year, according to August 2024 data from CoStar.

U.S. Hotel Performance

August 2024

Percentage change from August 2023: Occupancy: 66.9 percent (up 1.5 percent)

ADR: $157.84 (up 2.3 percent)

RevPAR: $105.67 (up 3.9 percent)

Among the Top 25 Markets, New York City experienced the highest occupancy level (up 5.2 percent to 87.3 percent).

Markets with the lowest occupancy for the month included New Orleans (54.1 percent) and Phoenix (58.4 percent).

The Top 25 Markets showed higher occupancy and ADR than all other markets.