PLANO, Texas—Aimbridge Hospitality strengthened its technology stack with a newly developed proprietary data reporting platform, Aimbridge Intelligence, built to provide transparency and collaboration with owners.

Housed in OwnView, a portal available to Aimbridge owners, Aimbridge Intelligence creates opportunities for owners with access to information, including performance data intended to offer flexibility and self-service capabilities to complement the work of property support teams.

“We are constantly striving to be the most trusted hotel operator in the industry, and we are committed to solving challenges and celebrating successes with our owner partners, which led to the creation of OwnView and Aimbridge Intelligence to further prioritize their needs,” said Craig S. Smith, CEO, Aimbridge. “This technology offering is another important step we are taking as part of a new chapter at Aimbridge, providing transparent, collaborative solutions for our owners while holding ourselves accountable in our performance-driven culture.”

Built on Power BI to automate data integration and updates, Aimbridge Intelligence gives owners near real-time access to STR performance, RevPAR Index, profitability, guest service, and turnover data. Through this data tool, owners can view the metrics associated with their individual hotels or an entire portfolio, allowing for expedited implementation of relevant strategies to address areas of opportunity.

This is the first-generation edition of Aimbridge Intelligence, and future features will incorporate AI and machine learning for demand forecasting, with other possible expansions of functionality to include more comprehensive data sets for deeper comparisons and trend tracking.

“We set out to build a groundbreaking data product that would solve our long-standing desire to provide owners this information and data in this format, enhancing their understanding of hotel performance, profitability, and services, with an elevated level of transparency,” said Keryn McNamara, chief information officer, Aimbridge. “With Aimbridge Intelligence, owners have direct access to the data they’ve been seeking, allowing for deeper analysis along with increased efficiency and speed in accessing relevant information. We are proud of our teams for developing this transformational tool intended to better serve our owners and enhance data accessibility.”