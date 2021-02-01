Janko Group to Open Lockport, Illinois’ First Hotel

Lockport, Illinois — Janko Group plans to open Lockport’s first-ever hotel, the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Lockport, this March. Located off of I-355 at 16223 W. 159th St., the new hotel will be managed by Janko Hospitality and includes 81 guestrooms and suites, an indoor pool, a fitness facility, business and meeting centers, grab-and-go breakfast options, and a 24-hour market.

“We’re both excited and honored to be bringing the first hotel to such a warm, friendly town,” said Jeanrejibel Valencia, general manager of Holiday Inn Express & Suites Lockport. “Whether visiting family and friends, attending a wedding, traveling for business or otherwise, our team of dedicated professionals is thrilled to welcome guests to enjoy the modern comforts that make our hotel special.”

The new property will include suites with sofa sleepers, free WiFi throughout the hotel, a complimentary “Express Start” grab-and-go breakfast with a 24-hour coffee station and market, and access to a fitness center with cardio equipment, free weights, and a heated, indoor pool. Meeting spaces will be available for reservation along with a complimentary business center.

Guestroom amenities will include in-room work stations, flat-screen TVs, mini-fridges and microwaves, coffee and tea stations, conveniently-placed outlets, and black-out shades.

Holiday Inn Express & Suites is located off of the I-355 interstate and offers complimentary parking to guests. The hotel is pet-friendly and will follow IHG’s Way of Clean program, including regular deep cleaning with hospital-grade disinfectants, along with enhanced procedures for guest and staff safety including face covering requirements and social distancing measures in public spaces.

