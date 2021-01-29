BETHESDA, Md. — Sheraton Hotels & Resorts unveiled the initial hotels around the world exemplifying the brand’s new vision: Sheraton Phoenix Downtown; Sheraton Denver Downtown; Sheraton Tel Aviv, Israel; Sheraton Grand Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Sheraton Guangzhou, China; and Sheraton Mianyang, China.

Following Marriott International’s announcement in 2018 of its plans to refresh the brand for today’s travelers, the completion of the renovations at these hotels is a milestone in the brand’s reinvention journey. More than 40 hotels around the world are expected to reflect the new brand vision by the end of 2022.

“This is a pivotal moment for Sheraton as we see hotel owners embracing the new vision and bringing it to life for the first time,” said Amanda Nichols, senior director and global brand leader of Sheraton Hotels. “Over the past 80 years, Sheraton has always offered guests the time-honored assurance of a welcoming community. We’re proud to have built on this legacy in the new concept, creating an environment where guests can enjoy all the familiar comforts of the Sheraton brand, but with fresh, contemporary updates. As travel resumes, we look forward to welcoming guests into this new chapter for Sheraton.”

Drawing on its roots as a community hub for locals and guests at flagship locations globally, the new Sheraton experience includes places to connect, be productive, and feel part of something. The layered design approach, balancing a sense of timelessness with a fresh and modern feel, aims to create an environment where guests feel comfortable and at ease, whether working, meeting, or relaxing.

At the heart of the new Sheraton experience is the lobby. This has been re-imagined as the “Public Square” of the hotel—an open space that invites people to join together or be alone amongst others, creating a sense of energy and belonging. With a flow that is natural, intuitive, and uncomplicated, guests have what they need within arm’s reach, all set against a backdrop that feels warm and comfortable yet refined.

Built into the new design are signature elements such as the Community Table, a purpose-built workspace that will anchor each hotel’s lobby and allow guests to work, eat, and drink while soaking up the energy of the space. Following Sheraton’s philosophy to embrace both form and function, these tables are custom designed with amenities to keep guests productive, including built-in lighting, outlets, and wireless charging stations.

The Studios—flexible gathering spaces available to book whenever a guest needs it—celebrate collaborative working and connecting with others in a less formal setting. Built on raised platforms and enclosed with glass, the tech-enabled Studios welcome guests to contribute to the energy of the public space while also providing privacy and focus for everything from small group meetings to private dining experiences. Soundproof booths are also strategically placed throughout the lobby and available for a spontaneous phone call to connect privately with friends, family, or colleagues from afar.

Sheraton’s new food and beverage philosophy creates a focal point in the lobby. Part bar, part coffee bar, part market, the Coffee Bar Bar is a central pillar of the new Sheraton vision, transitioning guests seamlessly from day to night with food and beverage options that are locally-sourced, easy to consume while working, and customizable to accommodate all tastes and time schedules.

The new guestrooms are bright, well-lit spaces with a warm, residential appeal, comprised of soft finishes and light wood tones accentuated with black metal accents. The rooms have been reimagined with new tools for productivity—such as a height-adjustable work table, integrated power and charging, and layered lighting—while still retaining some of the classic Sheraton signature amenities, including the Sheraton Sleep Experience platform bed. The guest bathroom has also been completely redesigned with new and modern walk-in showers and bath amenities by Gilchrist & Soames.

The Sheraton Club Lounge, an exclusive space for Marriott Bonvoy Elite members and Sheraton Club level guests, has also undergone an upgrade as part of the transformation. The new design ensures the space is welcoming, elevated, and purposefully designed for a layered and engaging experience that transitions seamlessly with activations from morning to evening. Guests will find updated food and beverage offerings, premium amenities, enhanced connectivity, and 24/7 access to provide a private environment.

There are currently 446 Sheraton hotels in 74 countries and territories around the world, making it Marriott International’s most global brand. In 2021, the brand expects to showcase new guest experience programs and complete renovations in locations including Nashville; Toronto, Canada; Nice, France; Kiev, Ukraine; and Xi’an, China.

