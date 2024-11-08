AUSTIN, Texas—Cendyn’s Sales Intelligence platform, previously known as Knowland, announced that Phoenix, Arizona, ranked first in the top 25 markets with year-over-year (YOY) growth at 19.7 percent. Las Vegas, Nevada, followed closely with growth at 17.7 percent, placing it in the top five markets for the tenth consecutive month. South Michigan and the Florida Panhandle led in secondary markets, while Kauai, Hawaii, experienced significant YOY growth at 72 percent.

Phoenix ranked first in the top 25 markets for the first time in 2024 with a strong mix of national association, technology, healthcare, and financial/banking. Michigan South ranked first in secondary markets, also for the first time in 2024, likely due to football-related activities.

Leading top 25 markets by YOY growth in event volume: Phoenix topped the list with 19.7 percent event volume growth in October, averaging 5,612 square feet and 174 attendees, driven primarily by national association events (8.6 percent of event volume.) Las Vegas stayed in the top five, coming in second, driven by national association and weddings. For the top 25 markets, the average space used increased to 3,902, with an average attendee count of 132. Phoenix, Arizona (up 19.7 percent): National association, technology, healthcare, financial/banking, charity/nonprofit/social services. Las Vegas, Nevada (up 17.7 percent): National association, wedding, technology, pharmaceutical/biotechnology, healthcare. Dallas, Texas (up 17.6 percent): Healthcare, national association, technology, pharmaceutical/biotechnology, education. Atlanta (up 17.3 percent): Education, national association, charity/nonprofit/social services, technology, wedding. New York (up 16.3 percent): Technology, travel, financial/banking, education, charity/nonprofit/social services.

Top five secondary markets by YOY growth in event volume: Michigan South experienced significant growth at 99.2 percent, likely driven by university football activities. Kauai, Hawaii, was in the top five secondary markets for the first time with an average meeting size of 9,631 square feet and average attendees of 316. Although a contributor was weddings, consulting, education, and national association events also had an impact. Charity/nonprofit/social services events were secondary drivers for three markets. The average space used was 3,841 square feet, and the average attendee count was 128. The five high-growth secondary markets and top industries were: Michigan South (99.2 percent): Education Florida Panhandle (99.1 percent): Retail/online retailer Louisville, Kentucky/Indiana (98.2 percent): National Association Kauai, Hawaii (72.0 percent): Wedding New Mexico North (71.3 percent): Travel

