DENVER, Colorado—Sage Hospitality Group with Tidal Real Estate Partners announced that The Ann Savannah will be joining Sage’s growing portfolio of lifestyle properties. Anticipated to complete its conversion and join the Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy brand by early 2025, The Ann Savannah will offer 157 serviced apartment-style units. Sage will oversee all operations for The Ann, including food and beverage offerings.

“The Ann Savannah marks an exciting new chapter for both Savannah’s hospitality scene and Sage Hospitality. We’re thrilled to bring our 40+ years of expertise to the new Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy brand within the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio which we believe has tremendous growth potential across many of our target markets nationwide. We are grateful to partner with Tidal on this exciting conversion project and look forward to collaborating with Marriott on growing the Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy brand as we continue our journey to become America’s favorite lifestyle hospitality company,” said Daniel del Olmo, president of Sage Hospitality Group.

The Ann Savannah is located on Ann Street in downtown Savannah and will be designed for travelers seeking local experiences. Formerly the Ann Street Lofts, a heavy timber construction apartment building, the space is being redesigned and relaunched as accommodations for business or leisure travelers. Each apartment-style space will include a private bedroom, separate pet-friendly living spaces, a full kitchen, and a washer/dryer, accommodating guests for trips of any length. Local touches will be incorporated throughout the property to create a neighborhood feel upon arrival, bringing the culture of Savannah into each apartment. Guests will be welcomed by a host into a lobby and enjoy amenities including a fitness center and outdoor space.

“We are excited to collaborate with Sage Hospitality Group and Tidal Real Estate on the development of The Ann Savannah,” said Lisa Sexton, senior vice president, full-service brands, U.S. East Region and Canada, Marriott International. “As Marriott continues to grow the Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy brand, we believe this property will be the perfect addition to the local community and provide a comfortable home away from home for travelers staying in the historic city of Savannah.”

The Ann will join Sage’s portfolio of lifestyle properties nationwide, including Perry Lane, A Luxury Collection Hotel, in Savannah, which was also developed in partnership with Tidal.