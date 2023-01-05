This Week’s Comings & Goings

Accor announced that Omer Acar has been pointed as CEO Raffles & Orient Express, effective March 1, 2023. Acar will be based in New York; to advance the group’s reach in the United States, Acar will also assume responsibility for representing Accor on the North American market.

Atrium Hospitality announced the advancement of Larry Cooper to vice president, operational strategies—Eastern region. Cooper will be responsible for developing and implementing operational strategies to enhance the performance and value in his assigned portfolio of Atrium-managed hotels.

Halekulani named three new management team appointments. The property welcomes Lisa Matsuda as director of sales and marketing, Joseph Diver as director of food and beverage, and Eva Taba as director of rooms. In a separate announcement, Halekulani also appointed Davide Barnes as hotel manager.

Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants’ locations in the Pacific Northwest have welcomed new hires: Anne Johnson is general manager of Kimpton Palladian Hotel; Jacob Matson is assistant general manager at Shaker + Spear; Brian Crawford is director of food and beverage at King Tide Fish & Shell; and Todd Neelands is director of food and beverage, catering, and events at Il Solito.