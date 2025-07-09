This Week’s Comings & Goings

Davidson Hospitality Group announced the appointment of Jason Reader as chief operating officer. Read more.

Highgate announced the appointment of Pete Sams as president. Read more.

Aperture Hotels announced that Bert Mullins has joined the company as vice president of operations. Mullins brings more than two decades of hospitality leadership experience to the role.

La Vie Hotels and Resorts announced the appointment of Amanda Cottome as director of operations – Pacific. Cottome brings more than 23 years of senior leadership experience in hospitality operations, service excellence, and team development.

Advertisement

Sprague Pest Solutions promoted Chastin Hunsaker to branch manager of its Salt Lake City, Utah, branch. Hunsaker joined Sprague in March 2021. He started as a route manager and has taken on more responsibility over time, spending the last three years as the branch trainer technician.

Corinthia Hotels announced the appointment of Charlotte Weatherall as the new general manager at Corinthia London. Weatherall brings more than two decades of experience in luxury hospitality to the role.

Amrit Ocean Resort announced the appointment of Burak Sezgin as general manager. Sezgin brings more than two decades of international experience in luxury resort management, strategic operations, and guest-centric service to his new role.

Langham Hospitality Group named Nick Downing as general manager of The Langham, Custom House, Bangkok. Downing brings more than three decades of luxury hospitality experience from across Southeast Asia, Australia, and the Indian Ocean.

Milu Holding announced the appointment of Angela Focareta as the General Manager for both of its Florence properties, expanding her current role as general manager of Hotel Calimala Florence to include management of Hotel Milu Florence. Focareta brings over 17 years of hospitality experience to her new role.

La Peer Hotel announces the appointment of Larry Bryant as director of sales and marketing. In his new role, Bryant will lead all sales and marketing initiatives.

The Godfrey Hotel Detroit announced the promotion of executive chef Nyle Flynn to director of food & beverage. In this new role, Flynn will oversee all culinary and operational aspects of the hotel’s food and beverage program.

Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi appointed Gerrit Chng-Lüchau as its new commercial director. Chng-Lüchau brings over two decades of experience driving commercial growth for properties across Europe and Asia.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced that Marc Jacheet has officially assumed his role as group president, Europe, Africa, and Middle East (EAME). As previously announced, Jim Chu, who has served as chief growth officer since 2022, has assumed a new position as head of owner relations. Hyatt’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Mark Hoplamazian, has assumed the responsibilities of chief growth officer in an interim capacity.

HHM Hotels announced a restructuring of its leadership team. Promoted to executive vice president of operations were Cathy O’Brien, Hiram Negron, and Doug Wilkins. Marsha Ray, executive vice president, head of Canadian operations, was hired as well. Read more.