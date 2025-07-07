Highgate Appoints Pete Sams as President

NEW YORK, New York—Highgate announced the appointment of Pete Sams as president. Sams, who will assume the position on July 7, will focus on optimizing business performance to improve financial results for owners, deliver memorable guest experiences, and expand opportunities for associates.

As president, Sams will oversee enterprise-wide performance across Highgate’s portfolio of 500 properties. Working with Highgate’s principals, including Principal and Chief Executive Officer Arash Azarbarzin, and discipline leaders, Sams will leverage the company’s capabilities across systems, talent, procurement, and market intelligence to deliver value for owners and partners.

“Pete brings an extraordinary track record of unlocking performance, energizing teams, and delivering sustained results across complex portfolios,” said Mahmood Khimji, co-chairman and managing principal at Highgate. “His dynamic leadership and deep operational expertise will be a catalyst to sharpen our strategic focus, accelerate growth, and elevate the value we deliver to our owners and partners around the world.”

“I am honored to step into the role of President of the premier operator in our space,” said Sams. “Highgate’s mission to build a future-ready organization anchored in operational excellence, guided by strategic foresight, and driven by a relentless focus on value creation is deeply inspiring. I am grateful for the opportunity to bring my experience to this dynamic team. Together with our stakeholders, we will enhance Highgate’s role as an industry leader in innovation and trusted partnership.”

Advertisement

Sams has 30 years of leadership experience. Most recently, he served as the chief operating officer at Peregrine Hospitality, formerly KSL Resorts. Before Peregrine, Sams served as chief operating officer of Davidson Hospitality Group, where he oversaw a portfolio of more than 85 properties.

Earlier in his career, Sams served as executive vice president, full-service operations at Interstate Hotels & Resorts, regional vice president at White Lodging Services, as well as nearly two decades with Omni Hotels, where he grew to serve numerous leadership positions, including general manager and area director of finance.