ALPHARETTA, Georgia—Atrium Hospitality announced the debut of AtriumRISE, the company’s hotel general manager development program. Seven assistant general managers are participating in the nine-month leadership training, which builds on the success of Atrium’s WomenRISE program. Members of AtriumRISE’s inaugural class represent multiple hotel brands from across Atrium-managed hotels in Arkansas, Florida, Iowa, Oklahoma, and Texas. AtriumRISE began in June, and program coursework will culminate in March 2026.

According to Anneliesse Cooper, chief human resources officer, Atrium Hospitality, AtriumRISE candidates were selected during Atrium’s portfolio-wide annual talent review. Program participants were invited based on their interests in pursuing a hotel general manager role, ability to relocate, and readiness to take the next steps in their career journeys.

“AtriumRISE supports participants’ aspirations to level up in their hotel careers,” said Anneliesse. “We learned a lot from conducting our WomenRISE training program last year, and we’ve applied those meaningful insights to the development of AtriumRISE. While WomenRISE emphasized building female participants’ confidence and visibility, AtriumRISE aims to enhance class members’ engagement with robust program content spanning hotel operations and leadership skills development, including free access to paid resources and tools.”

Over a nine-month training schedule, AtriumRISE participants will:

