ATLANTA—PurpleCloud Technologies announced that its gamified service optimization platform is available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace and can be deployed with the Oracle Hospitality Integration Platform for Oracle Hospitality OPERA Cloud customers. Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a centralized repository of enterprise applications offered by Oracle and Oracle Partners.

PurpleCloud provides visibility into employee productivity and insight into trends. PurpleCloud’s Gamified Service Optimization Platform incentivizes hotel employees to complete tasks and then recognizes and rewards them via a point system when performance goals are met. The solution contains an algorithm that enables departmental managers to track tasks. As work orders are completed and reported in real-time, employees are audibly notified via their mobile devices, and reward points are calculated and assigned. Managers can leverage the PurpleCloud point system to keep track of employee productivity and convert points to prizes. Simultaneously, task information is shared between PurpleCloud and Oracle Hospitality OPERA Cloud PMS.

“The goal of gamification is to engage employees and inspire collaboration for overall better productivity and improved employee retention,” said Adria Levtchenko, PurpleCloud co-founder and CEO. “Through our integration with Oracle Hospitality OPERA Cloud—which uses next-generation, open, self-service APIs—associates on the front line can access the back-of-house information they need in real-time to provide the highest level of guest service. Oracle and PurpleCloud are helping eliminate inefficiencies in housekeeping and lowering the cost of housekeeping services; increasing revenues by detecting and managing early arrivals, late check-outs, and stay-over services; and lowering turnover through gamification by keeping team members engaged, working hard, and feeling recognized.”

PurpleCloud’s two-way integration with Oracle Hospitality OPERA Cloud enables data to flow between both systems to track workflows and gamification automation. Abilities enabled by this new integration include real-time occupancy updates, two-way real-time room status updates, room move information, VIP data, guest name information, and guest language information.

“Our participation in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace further extends our commitment to the Oracle community and enables hoteliers to easily reap the benefits of both PurpleCloud and Oracle Hospitality OPERA Cloud,” Levtchenko said. “We look forward to leveraging the power of the Oracle Cloud to help us achieve our business goals while enabling hoteliers to leverage the latest and greatest technology stack.”

Oracle Cloud Marketplace is an enterprise cloud that delivers performance and security across a portfolio of services including SaaS, application development, application hosting, and business analytics. Customers get access to compute, storage, data management, security, integration, HPC, artificial intelligence (AI), and Blockchain services to augment their workloads. Oracle Cloud runs Oracle Autonomous Database.

“The need to improve operational efficiency is always top-of-mind for hoteliers, but the need is especially acute in light of today’s labor shortage. PurpleCloud is changing the game for back-of-house employee engagement and productivity, boosting both employee and guest satisfaction,” said Luis Weir, senior director, integrations and APIs strategy, Oracle Hospitality. “The integration between PurpleCloud and Oracle Hospitality OPERA Cloud will help make operations simpler, more productive, and more fun for hotel employees.”