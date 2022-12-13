Hotel Ändra Seattle Joins Accor’s MGallery Hotel Collection

Accor announced that Hotel Ändra Seattle has joined the group’s global portfolio as the newest addition to the MGallery Hotel Collection. Located in Seattle’s Central Business District, the hotel is 10 stories high and offers 123 guestrooms and suites. Just off the heels of a property-wide renovation, Hotel Ändra Seattle – MGallery will maintain the design and offerings for which the property is known.

Since its debut in 2008, the MGallery Hotel Collection has shared a vision of hospitality. Each hotel in the collection is chosen for its character. Every MGallery property has its own design and story with more than 100 across 30 countries around the world.

“We are thrilled to welcome Hotel Ändra Seattle into the Accor family,” said Heather McCrory, CEO, Accor North & Central America. “This truly special property represents a tremendous addition to Accor’s hotel portfolio in Seattle, which also includes Fairmont Olympic Hotel Seattle, as well as the Pacific Northwest corridor, where the hotel joins our Vancouver and Victoria properties, including Hotel Belmont Vancouver – MGallery Hotel Collection, Fairmont Pacific Rim, Fairmont Hotel Vancouver, and Fairmont Empress.”

Hotel Ändra Seattle is between the South Lake Union and Belltown neighborhoods and is based in the city’s Central Business District, near to Seattle’s attractions including the Pike Place Market, the Space Needle, Amazon Global Headquarters, Washington State Convention Center, the Waterfront, and more. Inspired by the city’s Scandinavian heritage, the hotel interiors have furnishings in velvet, wool, and linen. In addition, both the public spaces and 123 guestrooms and suites reflect hygge. The center of the hotel is the living room lobby, which includes a fireplace.

Hotel Ändra Seattle is the home of Hot Stove Society, a cooking school led by Seattle-based chef and restaurateur, Tom Douglas. Open year-round on the hotel’s second floor, Hot Stove Society offers recreational cooking classes and events, from the social and light-hearted to advanced skill-building. One of two restaurants on the property, Lola, also helmed by Douglas, has Greek-influenced flavors combined with the Pacific Northwest, while Assaggio Ristorante is an Italian eatery with a wine list selected by owner and chef, Mauro Golmarvi.

“We’re delighted to join the MGallery Hotel Collection; the brand’s celebration of authenticity in hospitality is a perfect fit for our distinctive hotel,” added Lars Pedersen, Hotel Ändra Seattle general manager. “As a homegrown Seattle property with hygge in our DNA, we are proud to join Accor and MGallery as both continue to grow across North & Central America, and look forward to welcoming more guests from around the world to their new home in Seattle.”

The MGallery Hotel Collection is undergoing growth with more than 55 hotels in varying stages of development around the globe. Most recently, two new additions joined the MGallery Hotel Collection in North America: Hotel Belmont Vancouver – MGallery in early December 2021 and Berkeley Park Hotel – MGallery in Miami in March 2021. Accor will also open the first MGallery Hotel & Residences in Mexico with the debut of Mayaliah Tulum Hotel & Residences – MGallery, slated for 2024.

Within the Accor portfolio, which has around 5,300 hotels and residences across 110 destinations around the globe, MGallery sits alongside brands including Raffles, Orient Express, Fairmont, Sofitel, Emblems Collection, Novotel, ibis, and many more. Upon joining Accor, Hotel Ändra Seattle – MGallery also becomes a part of ALL—Accor Live Limitless.

“Building Accor’s presence in the North American market continues to be a top priority for the group, “said Mark Purcell, senior vice president, development, Accor North & Central America. “This newest addition to the MGallery Hotel Collection further strengthens the solid foundation we’ve already established across the region with Accor’s robust collection of brands, including MGallery, Fairmont, and Sofitel, and demand for our luxury and premium offerings, especially our collection brands, is stronger than ever. We are thrilled to add another MGallery address in the United States, especially in such a high-demand city like Seattle. We are excited for the continued growth in this region, and what is yet to come.”