This Week’s Comings & Goings

The Plasencia Group announced the appointment of Jennifer Connell as senior vice president – strategic advisor.

Lark announced the appointment of Daniela Burga as vice president of human resources.

Starboard Group announced the appointment of Anthony Richards as vice president of retail experience and sales optimization.

Hotel Indigo Los Angeles Downtown announced the hiring of Charles Cho as general manager.

Americana Motor Hotel appointed Dominic Nez as its new general manager.

Hilton New Orleans St. Charles Avenue announced the appointment of Shawn McWhorter as general manager.

Hampton Inn & Suites Chicago Medical District UIC announced the appointment of Anthony Visone as director of sales and marketing.

The Compton announced the appointment of Emily Reynolds as director of sales and marketing.

Kimpton Gray Hotel announced the appointment of Katia Soujol as its new executive chef.

Hotel Valencia Riverwalk, by Valencia Hotel Collection, announced that Mark Scheck has been named executive chef at the property.

The St. Regis Atlanta announced the appointment of Debra Myers as director of spa and fitness.

Peachtree Group promoted Jared Schlosser to head of originations for all commercial real estate and hotel lending, in addition to continuing his role as head of the firm’s Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (“CPACE”) lending program.

Lodgco Hospitality announced the appointment of Madeline Peters as development coordinator.

Prestige Global Meeting Source appointed James St. Peter as the company’s first-ever president and named Salar Alemi as its new executive vice president of sales.

Remington Hospitality announced the promotion of two associates to general manager: Sidneia Semedo of Embassy Suites by Hilton Las Vegas and Lacey Childress of Hilton Garden Inn Jacksonville JTB/Deerwood Park.

Epicurean Atlanta announced the appointment of three new team members: Dean Drief as hotel manager, Jazie Luangsombath as restaurant manager, and Alex Trevino as sales and events coordinator.

HotelREZ announced the appointment of two senior executives; Zukiswa Tuso has joined as head of marketing communications, and Karen McFall has been appointed director of new business.

Hilton Anatole announced two leadership appointments: Mike Kovensky has been named director of sales and marketing, and Henk Jeurink has been promoted to hotel manager.

Sprague Pest Solutions has promoted two team members—Michael Franks, ACE, and Christian Guidry—to operations manager roles in Denver, Colorado, and Seattle, Washington, respectively.