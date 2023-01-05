Though not its primary focus, there are a handful of ways that the housekeeping department can support the dining and wellness needs of hotel guests, especially for limited-service and select-service properties.

Food & Beverage

If your property does not offer F&B options, especially in the evening, expect that guests will seek out food delivery or nearby restaurants. Emplacing a QR code in the guestroom that will connect guests’ smart devices to a list of these options makes it much easier for the weary traveler. For each restaurant, the list should include hours of operation or delivery, distance from the hotel, type of food offered, website, menu link, and contact information. Keep in mind that food deliveries do not always arrive hot; therefore, room attendants should ensure that guestroom microwaves and refrigerators are clean and free of unsightly food items remaining from previous guests. Providing disposable plates, napkins, and eating utensils in the hotel lobby for guests will help alleviate excessive staining of bath linens that guests may use when eating their delivered food.

Pool and Fitness Center

Visibly posting the hours of operation for the hotel’s pool and fitness center within each guestroom will enable more guests to plan their daily schedule to use these facilities. Be sure to also state whether towels, shower facilities, and drinking water are offered at the pool or fitness center. This will prevent guests from unnecessarily bringing their guestroom towels or bottled water with them. For linen-tracking purposes, pool and fitness center towels should be striped or a different color than the white guestroom bath linens.