Atrium Hospitality Completes Hilton Charlotte Airport Renovation

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina, and ALPHARETTA, Georgia—Atrium Hospitality announced the completion of a property-wide renovation of the 275-suite Hilton Charlotte Airport in North Carolina, giving the property 28,300 square feet of meeting space. The hotel’s two-year capital improvements spanned shared areas, guest suites, and event spaces.

“Our Queen City hotel has been a leader in upscale hospitality services and events in the CLT Airport market and Uptown Charlotte for years. We’re pleased to build on that earned reputation with the completion of our thoughtfully redesigned hotel,” said Rob Mangiarelli, president and chief operating officer, Atrium Hospitality. “Complemented by our hotel’s warm hospitality, attentive service, and sustainable operations, our investment in the extensive transformation of the Hilton Charlotte Airport supports our commitment to maintaining exceptional guest stays.”

The Hilton Charlotte Airport’s updated look is functional with redesigned public areas and guest suites with modern fixtures, wood finishes, and textiles in soothing grays and blues. The renovation also includes updates to:

Guest suites, two executive floors, and a penthouse suite;

Private dining area (serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner), social seating in an open-air atrium, and a new lobby design;

28,300 square feet of event space and the addition of an executive boardroom on the first floor;

And an expanded fitness center with workout equipment and an indoor pool area.

Hilton Charlotte Airport’s suites include the Five Feet to Fitness room amenity, offering 11 different fitness equipment options and accessories. Strength, suspension, body weight, core, yoga, HIIT, meditation, and family fitness options are supported; guests can also select Ethos Wellness, a room upgrade offering a collection of wellness products and amenities.

The Hilton Charlotte Airport’s 28,300 square feet of event space includes two ballrooms that can be reconfigured into 11 sections. In addition, the hotel serves as the host hotel for Project SEARCH training in the Charlotte area with interns being hired on-property upon graduation from the program.

“For more than two decades, our Queen City hotel has been an active community partner, including by addressing local food insecurity,” said Melanie Maes, general manager, Hilton Charlotte Airport. “In addition, the Hilton Charlotte Airport is helping Project SEARCH interns learn employability skills through their participation in the school-to-work program for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities. We’re excited to have eight interns participating in our hotel’s current Project SEARCH class.”

Atrium Hospitality manages a portfolio of more than 80 hotels in 28 states, including five hotels in North Carolina offering a combined 1,183 guest suites, and 115,000 square feet of flexible event space. The Hilton Charlotte Airport’s location is 3.5 miles from Charlotte Douglas International Airport and nearby Uptown Charlotte for access to area attractions like sports and museum venues.