ATLANTA, Georgia—Davidson Hospitality Group announced the appointment of Jason Reader as chief operating officer, where he is responsible for driving operational performance and profitability for the management company’s portfolio. Functional oversight includes all Davidson operating verticals; Davidson Hotels, Davidson Restaurant Group, Pivot, and Davidson Resorts, as well as select platform services departments such as strategic operations and marketing.

“I’ve never been more confident in the strength of our leadership and the direction we are heading with Jason at the helm of our operations,” said Davidson Hospitality Group Chief Executive Officer and President Thom Geshay. “His successful track record and industry acumen will be instrumental to bolster operational efficiencies, support exceptional guest experiences at scale, and ultimately optimize financial performance to create value for our owners.”

Reader brings more than 25 years of hospitality industry experience. Most recently, he held the role of Chief Operating Officer at Remington Hospitality, where he was promoted from Senior Vice President of Operations to Executive Vice President and eventually COO. Previously, Reader served as Chief Operating Officer at Magna Hospitality and spent 15 years with Pyramid Hotel Group in a variety of leadership roles. Throughout his career, he has overseen hotels spanning more than 20 lodging brands across North America.

Reader earned a CHA from the American Hotel & Lodging Association and currently serves on both the Marriott International and Hilton brand advisory councils, the Marriott International lifestyle advisory council, and the Hyatt Hotels Corporation franchise advisory council.