Housekeeping is a methodical and repetitive process that requires acute attention to detail. To ensure that nothing is missed, room attendants are trained to follow the same steps in sequential order in each guestroom. When attendants’ attention is disrupted, they are more likely to miss procedures, which can negatively impact a property’s cleanliness level and inspection scores, as well as guests’ perceptions about the quality of the hotel and their overall satisfaction with their stay.

Below are a few impediments that may disrupt attendant concentration and cleaning efficiency.