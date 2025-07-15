As travelers increasingly seek authentic, locally inspired experiences, BWH Hotels is meeting the moment with a diverse portfolio of soft brands that blend individuality with the power of a global network. From economy to luxury, SureStay Collection, BW Premier Collection, BW Signature Collection, and the four WorldHotels Collection brands—WorldHotels Luxury, Elite, Distinctive, and Crafted—offer independent hoteliers the freedom to maintain their unique identity while benefiting from BWH Hotels’ robust support systems including an award-winning loyalty program, global sales and marketing reach, and advanced revenue management tools.

“Soft brands are about celebrating the character of each property while providing the tools and resources to compete on a global scale,” says Brad LeBlanc, SVP, Chief Development Officer, BWH Hotels. “Our soft brand offerings are designed to empower owners with flexibility, while delivering the performance that comes with the BWH Hotels name.”

With a growing portfolio of 18 brands and a commitment to innovation, BWH Hotels continues to redefine what it means to be independent—backed by the strength of a trusted global brand.

