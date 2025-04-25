DALLAS, TX—Omni Hotels & Resorts announced the launch of Omni Select Business, a new business travel program created exclusively for small and midsize businesses (SMBs) across Omni’s portfolio of over 50 hotels and resorts in the U.S. and Canada. The new program is designed to provide exclusive savings for SMBs while elevating the overall business travel experience through perks like flexible travel options, Loyalty Ambassadors, and work-friendly spaces.

Omni Select Business makes it easier for travelers of growing, small, or midsize companies to manage their hotel stays. This business travel solution provides busy professionals with seamless experiences from booking to check-out with exclusive access to preferred rates and loyalty rewards. While businesses enjoy the added benefits of the Omni Select Business program, individual employees will continue to earn Omni Select Guest loyalty perks with every eligible stay.

“Small and midsize businesses are the backbone of travel demand in many markets, and we saw a clear opportunity to create a program that serves them with the same care and excellence that defines our guest experience,” said Dan Surette, chief sales officer at Omni Hotels & Resorts. “Omni Select Business offers practical benefits that are meaningful and easy to access, giving businesses the opportunity to focus on what matters most.”

Omni Select Business members enjoy:

Advertisement

Exclusive Savings — Secure 9 percent off standard rates

Secure 9 percent off standard rates Loyalty Rewards — Join for free and unlock special perks, including welcome drinks on us and complimentary Wi-Fi

Join for free and unlock special perks, including welcome drinks on us and complimentary Wi-Fi Bonus Enrollment Perk — Receive a Select Guest sign-up bonus of double Omni Credits on the first three stays when a reservation is confirmed at Select Business rate

Receive a Select Guest sign-up bonus of double Omni Credits on the first three stays when a reservation is confirmed at Select Business rate Flexible Travel Options — Access competitive rates and premium amenities at top destinations

Access competitive rates and premium amenities at top destinations No Cost to Join — Enroll easily with no setup fees or long-term commitments

Omni Hotels & Resort’s new business travel program is open to legally registered SMBs that do not have existing Omni corporate rates, provided they book a minimum of 50 room nights annually. Travel agencies and wholesalers are not eligible for the new program