Waldorf Astoria New York to Reopen After Renovation

NEW YORK CITY—Waldorf Astoria New York offered the first looks at a restoration of the hotel’s architecture with new designs. The property, which closed in 2017 for an extensive restoration, has reopened. Guests can now book stays at Waldorf Astoria New York in reimagined guestrooms and suites. On September 1, the hotel’s 43,000 square feet of meeting and event spaces will return, including the Grand Ballroom and Basildon, Jade, and Astor Rooms. The Guerlain Wellness Spa will be opening as well.

“In many ways, Waldorf Astoria New York is the most important hotel in the world. It is the original luxury property and the place where luxury service was perfected. It not only holds a special place in Hilton’s history, but also in modern history,” said Chris Nassetta, president and chief executive officer, Hilton. “Today, we build on this legacy as we mark the start of a new chapter for this iconic property. We look forward to once again welcoming guests to experience its timeless charm and modern enhancements, as this hotel and Waldorf Astoria properties around the world set the standard for luxury stays.”

Transformation through Design

The transformation of Waldorf Astoria New York was led by architects Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM), with hotel interiors by Pierre-Yves Rochon (PYR) and residential interiors and amenities designed by Jean-Louis Deniot. The reimagined property recaptures the hotel’s original Art Deco architecture and history while integrating contemporary furnishings, technology, and finishes.

Through in-depth archival research and a close collaboration with the Landmarks Preservation Commission, SOM preserved the integrity of the original 1931 design of Waldorf Astoria New York while positioning the building for its future. The tower is both an exterior and interior landmark, with 62,000 square feet inside designated by the commission, making the transformation of the historic property one of the largest preservation and adaptive reuse projects in New York City’s history.

Throughout all of the building’s interior, the restoration celebrates the hotel’s legacy while improving access, creating more space, and introducing new pathways for natural light. The hotel’s murals have also been preserved and restored by ArtCare Conservation.

Pierre-Yves Rochon (PYR) redesigned the interior of the Waldorf Astoria New York. Beyond the restoration of heritage spaces and the redesign of guest rooms, the design establishes a spatial sequence, from enclosed thresholds to light-filled volumes. In the new reception area, the same marble used for the Peacock Alley columns was employed to construct the fireplace. Portoro marble, mosaics, and restored decorative features were preserved and repositioned to complement contemporary additions like integrated lighting systems, automated curtains, and custom-designed furniture. PYR selected a palette of neutral, mineral tones to amplify the original materials.

Food & Beverage

Reservations are also available for the hotel’s three food and beverage experiences — Chef Michael Anthony’s brasserie Lex Yard, Peacock Alley, and the Japanese dining concept Yoshoku.

Peacock Alley: Peacock Alley makes its return, and it will be offering signature cocktails. Guests will find the Waldorf Astoria Clock and Cole Porter piano, both of which have been restored. The cocktail menu highlights the legacy of classic New York cocktail culture. Light bites and bar offerings created by the hotel’s culinary team, led by executive chef Patrick Schaeffer, accompany Peacock Alley’s cocktail menu for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Lex Yard is Waldorf Astoria New York's signature restaurant, led by Chef Partner Michael Anthony. Designed by AvroKO's New York studio, the two-story, 220-seat American brasserie captures the spirit of the city through contemporary cuisine. The menu celebrates seasonal ingredients, with dishes like the Royal Ocsiètre Gold Caviar Sando and Slow-Poached Halibut with Borscht Sauce. The bar menu includes cocktails by Jeff Bell, and the restaurant serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Two private dining rooms on each floor accommodate up to eight guests individually or 16 when combined.

Yoshoku: Yoshoku offers a kaiseki-inspired menu reimagined through a New York lens. The six-course tasting includes dishes like Grilled Lobster with clarified butter, Toro Tartare with Caviar, and King Crab with Tosazu Jelly. The menu also offers à la carte selections, while the beverage program includes sake, Champagne, Japanese spirits, and signature cocktails such as the Sendai.

Guest Experience

Guests can now arrive at the hotel via three entrances, including a porte-cochère on 49th Street between Lexington Avenue and Park Avenue. The hotel team members’ wardrobe collection has been updated as well, as it has been refreshed in collaboration with British designer Nicholas Oakwell’s NO Uniform.

Accomodations

Following the hotel’s transformation from a 1,400-room hotel to 375 hotel guestrooms and 372 residences, Waldorf Astoria New York will offer some of the largest guestrooms and suites in Manhattan, with the majority of the hotel’s guest rooms exceeding 570 square feet.

The rooms include connected zones for living, working, and sleeping, with soft leathers, polished woods, and tailored upholstery in a palette of light neutral tones, as well as custom furniture and artisanal hardware. Marble-finished bathrooms include walk-in showers, separate toilets, and dressing areas, with a direct path from the dressing area to the guest room door.