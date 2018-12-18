Margaritaville Nashville Hotel To Open Fall 2019

NASHVILLE—Margaritaville Nashville Hotel, an urban escape located in Nashville’s emerging “SoBro” district, recently reached its “topping off” construction milestone and announced the hotel is on track to open next fall.

The $85 million hotel, Margaritaville’s first urban lodging destination, will offer 217 rooms, more than 10,000 square feet of function space, new dining concepts such as JWB Grill, and a rooftop relaxation and entertainment area.

Margaritaville Nashville Hotel will be located at the corner of 5th Ave. S and Peabody St. near attractions like Music City Center and the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

The hotel celebrated its topping off with a special luncheon on Tuesday, December 11. The luncheon, commemorating the hotel reaching its final construction height, recognized the work of the construction team—including representatives from JE Dunn and local partners from Nashville-based architectural firm ESa and PBG builders.

“We’re very excited to reach this construction milestone with Margaritaville Nashville Hotel and to announce we are on track for our fall 2019 opening,” said Darby Campbell, owner and president of Safe Harbor Development, the company developing the property. “Nashville continues to prove itself as a premier destination and we look forward to bringing a new tune to Music City.”