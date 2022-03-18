X Marks the Spot: Spot X Hotel – Orlando by The Red Collection Lobby

In December, Red Roof announced the latest addition to its soft brand, The Red Collection: the upper-midscale SPOT X Hotel – Orlando/International Drive. Location is key for this 154-room, new-build property, and the name “SPOT X” emphasizes the hotel’s positioning as the place to be in Orlando, with access to the area’s theme parks, shopping, dining, golfing, and more. The “SPOT X” branding came after the hotel’s ownership group, in the midst of developing the property, decided to switch flags to The Red Collection. Michael Sharp, Red Roof’s vice president of design and construction/procurement, says that when construction costs began to skyrocket, “The ownership group gave us the opportunity to go in and value engineer to determine the type of budget that would deliver a spectacular finished product.”

Heather Cox, director of procurement, design, and construction, adds that the Red Roof team worked closely with the hotel’s ownership group to execute their vision of a design that showcases the side of Orlando that many travelers visiting the region’s theme parks often don’t see. Inspired by the orange blossom, Florida’s state flower, the lobby design contrast bright, sunny colors with the bold blues of a clear sky and sparkling lake water, which are depicted in a centerpiece wall mural honoring local landmarks. “The design highlights this hidden gem in the city of Orlando—X marks the spot,” Cox adds. The hotel will cater to a variety of guests—from budget-minded vacationers to business travelers to international clientele, particularly those flying in from South America to shop at the nearby Orlando Premium Outlets and enjoy local attractions.