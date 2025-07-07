IRVINE, California—Residence Inn by Marriott Irvine John Wayne Airport/Orange County announced the completion of the renovation of its guestrooms. The renovation includes new corridors, furniture, kitchen cabinets and appliances, carpeting, wall vinyl, paint, custom artwork, and bathroom flooring in the guestrooms.

Residence Inn by Marriott Irvine John Wayne Airport/Orange County is situated seven minutes from John Wayne Airport, Orange County, and offers guests access to the Irvine Spectrum Center, South Coast Plaza, Irvine Great Park, the Orange County Zoo, Disneyland, and Downtown Disney.

“We are thrilled to unveil our newly renovated property,” said Justin Kim, general manager, Residence Inn by Marriott Irvine John Wayne Airport/Orange County. “Our goal was to reimagine the longer-stay experience with a modern touch while maintaining the comfort and flexibility our guests rely on.”

Residence Inn by Marriott Irvine John Wayne Airport/Orange County is an all-suite hotel that includes studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom suites. The suites provide a large, well-lit work desk, an ergonomic chair, and complimentary high-speed Internet access. Each suite also has a fully-equipped kitchen with a coffeemaker, microwave oven, residential-sized appliances, and a flat-screen television with access to streaming accounts.

Advertisement

Amenities at the pet-friendly hotel include a 24/7 fitness center, three meeting rooms with a combined 1,202 square feet of functional event space to accommodate functions for up to 78 people, and a 24-hour market serving an assortment of snacks and beverages. The hotel also offers a complimentary breakfast, an outdoor swimming pool, as well as an outdoor patio with a barbecue grill and fire pit.