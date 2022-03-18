TYSONS CORNER, Virginia—She Has a Deal (SHaD), a real estate investment platform that creates new pathways to hotel ownership and development for women, announced that CHMWarnick, the leading provider of hotel asset management and owner advisory services, will provide long-term guidance as an asset management advisor and “educating sponsor” for the organization to successfully operate the assets it acquires, develops, and/or owns.

“This generous investment enhances the knowledge and skills of our team to be at the cutting edge of asset management,” said Tracy Prigmore, founder, SHaD. “Our investors and partners can be assured that the hotel assets that SHaD has under management will benefit from the expertise and firsthand knowledge imparted by CHMWarnick, the leading hotel asset management company in the industry.”

CHMWarnick will share best practices on asset management, prepare training modules for SHaD participants, and leverage Proph+IT, the company’s technology platform that harnesses big data from an ownership lens to optimize hospitality investments.

“She Has a Deal has taken meaningful strides to advance the role of women and create a pathway for ownership in the hospitality industry, a category not nearly enough females currently occupy,” said Kristie Dickinson, managing director/EVP, CHMWarnick. “As a company, we recognize the hospitality industry still has a long way to go when it comes to gender diversity, equality, and inclusion. However, we are encouraged by the work being done by organizations such as SHaD and the Castell Project to challenge the status quo, elevate women to leadership roles, and create investment opportunities. By working with Tracy to develop a best-in-class asset management platform for SHaD’s hospitality investments, we can contribute directly to the success of this next generation of hotel owners while fashioning a structure of oversight and value creation that the investment community has come to expect and is synonymous with CHMWarnick.”

As an educating sponsor, CHMWarnick contributes content for the SHaD MasterClasses, SHaDTalks!, and ongoing programming designed to accelerate the SHaD participants’ knowledge on investing in hotel real estate.