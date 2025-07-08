TULLAHOMA, Tennessee, and McLEAN, Virginia—Hilton opened the first hotel of its new extended-stay brand, LivSmart Studios by Hilton. LivSmart Studios by Hilton Tullahoma, an 89-room property in Middle Tennessee, will soon be joined by the brand’s second hotel in Kokomo, Indiana, which is on track to open later this summer.

“Hilton has a long track record of building innovative, category-leading brands that meet the evolving needs of guests and deliver strong value for owners,” said Chris Silcock, president, global brands and commercial services, Hilton. “LivSmart Studios represents the latest chapter in our growth strategy as we expand our extended-stay presence with a product designed for longer stays. The debut of this new brand reinforces our commitment to offering a Hilton experience for every traveler and every stay occasion.”

Tullahoma is known for its leadership in flight and aviation research and nearby cultural attractions. The new hotel, developed in partnership with 3H Group, Inc. and Aztec Group, LLC, highlights a brand that has been built with input from owners every step of the way.

“LivSmart Studios was born from a bold vision to meet the growing demand for accessible, high-quality accommodations tailored for longer stays,” said Isaac Lake, brand leader, LivSmart Studios by Hilton. “The opening of our first property in Tullahoma marks a significant milestone in bringing that vision to life. As the brand continues to grow, we look forward to expanding into more communities and setting a new standard for long-stay hospitality.”

“Opening the very first LivSmart Studios by Hilton is a proud and meaningful moment for our team,” said Hiren Desai, president and chief executive officer, 3H Group. “We are honored to partner with Hilton to launch this new, innovative brand and introduce it to the Tullahoma community. This hotel is laying the foundation for what will become a nationally recognized option for long-stay travelers, and we’re excited to play a key role in the brand’s journey ahead.”

Shortly following the brand’s Tullahoma debut, Hilton expects to open its second LivSmart Studios in Kokomo, Indiana, another high-need workforce market where long-stay travel is frequent and stable. Owned by Sun Management & Development Corporation, the 137-room property will serve travelers and professionals working in the automotive manufacturing and energy industries.

More than 90 LivSmart Studios hotels are expected to open in the coming years, and over 225 deals are in various stages of negotiation. LivSmart Studios is designed to serve travelers seeking long-stay accommodations for 10 nights or more, while offering owners a cost-effective, scalable model backed by Hilton’s commercial engine. Collaborating closely with owners and developers has helped ensure that the midscale, extended-stay hotel brand delivers on operational efficiency and strong investment value.

Each suite at LivSmart Studios by Hilton Tullahoma and LivSmart Studios by Hilton Kokomo offers amenities including a full kitchen with a two-burner cooktop, full-size refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, high-quality cookware, and kitchen tools for guests to prepare meals during their stay. The layout includes a bathroom, ample storage, and flexible furniture that allow guests to eat, work, and relax comfortably. Public spaces are designed to support longer-term stays, including a lobby with visibility into laundry and fitness areas, a retail market stocked with essentials, and an outdoor patio with fire pits and grills.