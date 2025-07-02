Canopy by Hilton Debuts in Nashville, Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tennessee—Hilton lifestyle brand Canopy by Hilton has debuted in Nashville with the opening of Canopy by Hilton Nashville The Gulch. The hotel includes 181 guestrooms and suites, as well as five culinary offerings. Nashville favorites can be found throughout the property, including a Five Points Pizza slice window, and a full-service coffee bar curated by 8th & Roast, alongside dining experiences Silo, COA, and a forthcoming design-minded speakeasy.

“Nashville has an incredibly unique energy that can’t be replicated, and we are excited to add to that character with our newest Canopy property,” said Jenna Hackett, global lifestyle category leader, Hilton. “The hotel has been carefully designed to reflect The Gulch, celebrating its industrial heritage and urban sophistication through its interiors, art collection, and incredible culinary program designed to bring people together.”

Design Inspired by Local Character

Canopy Nashville includes 27 suites with connecting terraces and skyline views. The two-story presidential suite offers a private rooftop terrace, full bar, a translucent baby grand piano, and the opportunity to connect additional adjoining suites. References to The Gulch’s heritage can be seen in the guestrooms, with interior doors made of reclaimed metal, denim-and-leather headboards, and concrete ceilings. A full-height, custom-designed wooden canopy extends over each bed.

In-room touches include Apotheke bath amenities, artisanal mini bars, and signature Canopy robes and slippers. Guests will also enjoy complimentary downtown transportation in a Rivian house car, access to an in-house fitness center, and discounted fitness classes at Rumble Boxing, located directly across from the property. In partnership with American Paint Hat, guests can browse custom handcrafted hats. Created in Nashville, the pieces are displayed like art around the front desk and are available for purchase.

Culinary Experiences That Combine Local & Modern Flavors

Silo, the property’s signature restaurant, will be opening in the coming weeks alongside the hotel. The modern gastropub will serve as an all-day community gathering space, with menus curated by executive chef David Henriquez, offering dishes crafted with fresh and locally sourced ingredients. Silo will also offer an exclusive selection of Yazoo drafts on tap.

Later this year, Canopy Nashville and executive chef David Henriquez will open COA, the property’s second full-service culinary outlet, which will offer Mexican gastronomy and a large list of agave spirits. With panoramic views of Downtown Nashville, COA blends indoor and outdoor dining with three open-air terraces, two bars, and a 600-square-foot live agave garden.

“The Gulch is such an exciting and special neighborhood in Nashville, and we couldn’t be happier to be right in the heart of it,” said Tiffany Lombard, area general manager. “A lot of thoughtfulness and intentionality has gone into the partnerships we’ve selected, the design of the space, and the culinary experiences we will offer – all aimed at creating a destination for our neighborhood.”