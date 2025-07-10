TAMPA, Florida—Hilton Garden Inn Tampa Westshore and Homewood Suites Tampa Westshore announced the completion of multi-million-dollar renovations, debuting refreshed guestrooms, modernized communal spaces, and enhanced amenities.

“We’re thrilled to unveil the renovations at Hilton Garden Inn Tampa Westshore and Homewood Suites Tampa Westshore, raising the bar for hospitality in Tampa’s Westshore District,” said Dual General Manager Randy Kuiken. “Whether you’re here for business or leisure, our refreshed spaces and upgraded amenities are designed to ensure an exceptional stay.”

Hilton Garden Inn Tampa Westshore received a new front desk and check-in area complete with modernized wall vinyl and floor tile. The lobby received contemporary furniture, including new seating and the addition of a communal table with built-in lighting, power outlets, and USB charging capabilities.

The hotel’s in-house restaurant, Coast Kitchen & Bar, underwent a full remodel and rebrand, including updated decor and lighting, furniture, and a redesigned bar with expanded seating capacity. Open daily and serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner, guests can enjoy classic American fare with a coastal twist, such as Grouper Piccata and Cuban Sandwiches, paired with handcrafted specialty cocktails, mocktails, and craft beers sourced from local Tampa breweries. The hotel’s 24-hour market, The Shop, was also updated with more shelving and a larger refrigeration section, offering an expanded selection of for-purchase snacks and beverages for guests on the go.

All 171 guestrooms were refreshed with new paint, flooring, artwork, soft goods, decor, and furniture, including new bathroom vanity mirrors with enhanced LED lighting and new headboards with built-in charging stations. Additionally, the hotel’s 2,300-plus square feet of meeting space received new local Tampa-themed artwork, enhanced A/V offerings, and office furniture.

The upgraded 24/7 fitness center has been outfitted with new equipment, including a Peloton Bike, treadmills, and an elliptical machine, along with the outdoor pool, which received new loungers and patio furniture, oversized umbrellas, and a newly resurfaced pool deck.

The neighboring Homewood Suites Tampa Westshore also underwent a full transformation. The hotel’s lobby now includes a refreshed front desk area, coffee station, and business center with new furniture, lighting, paint, and flooring. The breakfast area was demolished, rebuilt, and reformatted as part of the project, with layout enhancements, updated furniture, and new food offerings including breakfast tacos, overnight oats, and chia pudding.

Adjacent to the Suite Shop, an in-house market with snacks and drinks available for purchase, a tap wall has been introduced with self-pouring capabilities, allowing guests to purchase beer and wine by the ounce. New conversational seating and a communal table outfitted with charging ports were also introduced in the lobby.

The hotel’s 144 extended-stay guestrooms received new flooring throughout, ceramic stove tops in the kitchen, and new furniture, including headboards with side charging stations on the nightstands, as well as bathroom vanity mirrors with enhanced LED lighting.

Updated amenities include the outdoor pool, which received new poolside and patio furniture, lighting, refurbished outdoor grills, and a fire pit, along with new balls and equipment at the Sport Court. The 24/7 fitness center was remodeled and reequipped with new machinery, including a Peloton bike, Precor treadmills, free weights, yoga equipment, an Aquaverve hydrating station, and a new self-service towel station. The hotel’s meeting space was also included in the renovation, receiving new paint, carpet, cabinetry, and banquet chairs.

Both properties are owned and operated by McKibbon Hospitality. The renovations were conducted by First Finish.