NEW YORK—Fairmont Hotels & Resorts announced its debut in Japan with the opening of Fairmont Tokyo. The milestone was marked by a ribbon-cutting ceremony held on July 1, 2025, celebrating the brand’s entry into the Japanese market.

Fairmont Tokyo is located in the new Blue Front Shibaura Tower South, ranging from floors 35 to 43. Just 13 minutes from Haneda Airport and six minutes from both the Tokyo and Shinagawa Stations, the hotel offers connectivity to many of the city’s attractions. Visitors can explore the canals, gardens, and landmarks such as the Zojoji Temple in the Shibaura district.

At Fairmont Tokyo, the guest journey begins in the first-floor lobby, where Serene, the charming Labrador Retriever and chief happiness Officer, welcomes visitors. Additionally, the 35th-floor lobby opens onto outdoor terraces.

Fairmont Tokyo offers seven dining and drinking venues that reflect the food culture of Tokyo. Kiln & Tonic serves wood-fired pizzas, grilled seafood, and brasserie fare, complimented by an extended outdoor terrace offering views of Tokyo Tower, while Vue Mer blends French and Japanese cafe culture through afternoon teas, seasonal cocktails, and panoramic bay views, with its own outdoor terrace overlooking Tokyo Bay.

At Migiwa and Totsuji, traditional sushi and teppanyaki are reimagined. DRIFTWOOD elevates Yoshoku cuisine with seasonal ingredients and cocktails, all framed by views of Tokyo Tower. For a more casual experience, Yoi to Yoi serves Japanese street food with highballs, while OFF RECORD highlights Tokyo’s secret listening bar scene with the combination of vinyl, spirits, and more.

The Fairmont Spa and Health Club, located on the 35th floor, offers original spa treatments, including a blend of Fairmont Tokyo’s signature oil and locally sourced products. The 24-hour gym provides Technogym equipment, a free weights section, and two studios. Guests can also utilize the 20-meter indoor infinity pool, lounge on the outdoor sundeck by the relaxation pool, or enjoy the saunas.

Omer Acar, chief executive officer, Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, said, “The opening of Fairmont Tokyo marks a major milestone as we proudly bring the Fairmont brand to Japan for the first time, entering one of the most refined and inspiring hospitality landscapes in the world. Rooted in the duality of Tokyo’s tradition and modernity, the hotel is more than a destination for global travelers. It is a gathering place for the local community. Fairmont Tokyo blends thoughtful innovation with the spirit of omotenashi – the deeply rooted Japanese approach to hospitality that emphasizes mindfulness, sincerity, and anticipation of guests’ needs. Whether it’s afternoon tea overlooking Tokyo Bay, an intimate moment at the Chef’s Sushi bar, or a rare spirit discovery at the hotel’s speakeasy, each experience is designed to make special happen.”

Designed by BAR Studio, the hotel’s interiors blend color, texture, and light, while captivating curated artworks—including those inspired by traditional Japanese techniques like Kintsugi and weaving—pay homage to Japan’s heritage. Fairmont Tokyo offers 217 rooms, including 29 suites, ranging from 52 – 278 square meters, situated from the 36th to 42nd floors, each with unobstructed views through floor-to-ceiling windows. Seating areas, inspired by the traditional Japanese ‘Engawa’, create a transitory space between the interior and exterior. The top three signature suites have bespoke furnishings, curated artworks, and amenities.

Fairmont Tokyo also offers Fairmont’s hotel-within-a-hotel, Fairmont Gold, which provides pre-arrival communications and tailored on- and off-property experiences. Benefits include private check-in, Fairmont Gold Lounge access, and signature amenities, as well as personalized turn-down rituals.

The Fairmont Grand Ballroom is one of Tokyo’s largest, while THE SEA on the 43rd floor offers an open kitchen concept for intimate gatherings. Also, on the 43rd floor, THE SKY provides natural light, panoramic views, and an outdoor terrace. Additional flexible meeting and event spaces are available as well.

Mr. Daisaku Matsuo, president and representative director, and chief executive officer of Nomura Real Estate Development Co., Ltd., said, “Fairmont Hotels have always been committed to not only welcoming visitors but also nurturing the communities they serve. Our company, dedicated to creating spaces that connect people with each other and their surroundings, shares a profound synergy with this philosophy. We are confident that the partnership between Fairmont Tokyo and BLUE FRONT SHIBAURA will cultivate a cherished and enduring community for generations to come.”

Karan Singh, general manager of Fairmont Tokyo, said, “It is with great pleasure and gratitude that we celebrate the opening of Japan’s first Fairmont in the historic and dynamic Shibaura district. Shibaura’s transformation from an Edo-period coastal village to a vibrant area beautifully aligns with Fairmont’s legacy of timeless destinations worldwide. Together with our Chief Happiness Officer, Serene, and our dedicated “Heartists”*, we are committed to becoming the social epicenter in Tokyo, welcoming each guest with warmth and authenticity. We offer an unparalleled luxury experience that connects people and culture, resonating deeply.”