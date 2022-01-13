Red Roof Surpasses 60,000 Guestrooms and Outperforms 2019 Levels

COLUMBUS, Ohio—Red Roof has surpassed 60,000 guestrooms across the United States. Red Roof’s growth in 2021 outperformed 2019 results, which was the best performance in the company’s 49-year history. The 2021 numbers reflect a record year for the company.

The results span key industry metrics that include:

Increased ADR: Room revenue across all brands increased 15 percent over 2019. Leading the way were Hometowne Studios by Red Roof (up 22.6 percent) and Red Roof Inns (up 19 percent) over 2019, both bolstered by healthy ADR gains of 8.6 percent for HomeTowne Studios and 10.4 percent for Red Roof Inns.

Increased RevPAR: For the 12 months ending November 2021, the core Red Roof Inn and Red Roof PLUS+ brands posted a RevPAR index of 103.2 percent, 3.3 percent over 2019. Red Roof PLUS+ hotels lead the way with a 105.8 percent Index.

Increased Revenue: Among the properties in the Red Roof System (all brands) for a minimum of 12 months, 71 percent outperformed revenues for 2019.

In addition to these milestones, the brand launched a new prototype for Red Roof’s extended stay offering, HomeTowne Studios, and executed an increase in new franchise agreements.

George Limbert, Red Roof president, said, “Red Roof’s 2021 strong results are a testament to the continued increased demand for our brand, and our agility and responsiveness to the evolving needs and wants of our guests while driving value for all of our stakeholders. In a year of unique challenges for the hotel industry, Red Roof leveraged its strengths, identified new markets, and capitalized on opportunities to outperform in key industry metrics significantly. Red Roof is well-positioned for sustained profitable growth.”

Limbert was confirmed as president of Red Roof in mid-2021. Among other innovations, he spearheaded the introduction of the new HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof prototype, reinforced industry partnerships, and launched a Look and Listen Tour for first-hand feedback from Red Roof properties. He will visit hundreds of them by the end of 2022.