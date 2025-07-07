Sonesta Announces Opening of Red Lion Inn & Suites Blue Springs

NEWTON, Massachusetts—Sonesta International Hotels Corporation (Sonesta) announced the opening of Red Lion Inn & Suites Blue Springs. The 60-room, midscale hotel is located in Blue Springs, Missouri, a suburb of Kansas City. The hotel provides convenient access to Independence Airport and the Amtrak station, and it is just 30 miles from Kansas City International Airport. Local attractions include the Harry S. Truman Museum & Library, Truman Sports Complex (home of both the Arrowhead Stadium and Kauffman Stadium), and Swope Park.

“The brand expansion of the Red Lion Hotels, Inn & Suites by Sonesta reflects the continued momentum behind our franchising strategy,” said Keith Pierce, Sonesta’s EVP and President of Franchise & Development. “We’re seeing increased interest from owners who value the flexibility, support, and national recognition that comes with joining the Sonesta portfolio. Red Lion Inn & Suites Blue Springs is a great example of how we’re working with franchisees to bring dependable, well-located hotels to market quickly and efficiently.”