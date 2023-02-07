DALLAS—Visual Matrix expanded the number of cloud-supported hotels on its platform by more than 80 percent in 2022 in addition to the adoption of its product suite, including the expansion of its solutions across Prestige Hotels & Resorts’ portfolio of 15 hotels and resorts. Many of Prestige’s properties are part of the WorldHotels Collection owned by Best Western; Visual Matrix is a provider of property management systems, with more than 1,600 Best Western properties worldwide on the Visual Matrix platform.

Georgine Muntz, CEO of Visual Matrix, said, “2022 was a year of unparalleled growth for Visual Matrix, as we both expanded our product suite and substantially increased the number of hotels on our cloud platform. Prestige Hotels & Resorts is a valued client, and we are thrilled they have expanded their use of our cloud platform to drive the efficient, effective management of property operations. We are deeply appreciative of their partnership.”

She concluded, “Our solutions are now helping hoteliers at more than 3,000 hotels representing 300,000+ rooms in North America, Europe, and Asia, and we anticipate more growth in 2023 as hoteliers battle labor challenges and seek automation.”

Also in 2022, Visual Matrix launched EmpowerU, a new learning tool designed by the company, as well as integrations with VenueLytics, among others. The company now supports more than 50 percent of its customers using cloud-based services. The company also integrated its Mobile Operating Platform (MOP) to ensure Visual Matrix users can manage housekeeping and maintenance tasks from anywhere. This integration leveraged the HTNG Express PMS protocol that allows hoteliers to increase access to MOP and other operation tools for the guest experience.

“Visual Matrix is a responsive, adaptive technology partner that is capable of providing individual support to each of our properties as it meets the needs of our growing organization,” said Tanya Stroinig, chief operating officer at Prestige Hotels & Resorts. “They understand the support each of our one-of-a-kind properties requires and they continue to evolve their offerings to offer innovative solutions, including back-of-the-house support and guest engagement tools, allowing us to continue our growth as a market leader. We are delighted with our long-standing partnership with them.”

The company has partnered with Prestige Hotels for nearly 20 years, and in 2021 expanded its partnership to include cloud-based services and daily rate management to help the company navigate the challenges of a rapidly changing lodging environment.