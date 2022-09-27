Fortis and Visual Matrix Partner for Integrated Payment Experiences

NOVI, Michigan—Fortis announced a partnership with Visual Matrix; both partners have lodging vertical expertise and will work toward improving the guest and hotel operator experience by integrating Fortis’ commerce platform with Visual Matrix’s hotel operating system.

“Our partnership with Fortis gives Visual Matrix users an opportunity to provide guests with more payment choices,” said Georgine Muntz, CEO at Visual Matrix. “The Fortis team understands the unique challenges of the hospitality industry and provides a platform that simplifies payments for guests and expands payment choices as new options emerge. This also helps to streamline hotel operations processes like reconciliation through integration with our software.”

Visual Matrix is a hotel operating system that brings the components of hospitality operations together in a single place, managing workflows to save time and money. Visual Matrix will leverage Fortis’ technology allowing guests the ability to pay using the method they prefer while also eliminating double entry recording of payments at the front desk.

“Like Fortis, the Visual Matrix team is driven by innovation to help hotel operators prepare for what’s next as guest expectations shift and the hospitality industry evolves,” said Greg Cohen, CEO at Fortis. “We’re thrilled to collaborate with an industry leader like Visual Matrix, seamlessly integrating the Fortis platform into their property management system to give hoteliers more options to maximize revenue and expand payment choices.”

Fortis provides payment solutions for the lodging industry, offering multiple payment options, enhanced security, chargeback management, and transparent pricing.