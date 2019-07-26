2 Loyalty programs also allow travelers to volunteer their data.

“Companies don’t want to overstep when it comes to data collection, and it’s hard to know exactly where that line is. What’s intrusive to one person may not be to another. One of the nice things about a loyalty program is when someone is providing a loyalty number, there’s an implicit assumption that the company is capturing that data, which it will use to provide that customer some type of benefit for being loyal to that particular brand.”