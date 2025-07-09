Duetto and The Hotels Network Announce Strategic Partnership

SAN FRANCISCO, California—Duetto and The Hotels Network (THN), a Lighthouse company, announced a strategic partnership that enables hoteliers to boost direct bookings and optimize marketing spend.

This new integration allows hotels to leverage real-time occupancy data to automate and personalize direct booking campaigns. By connecting Duetto’s Dynamic Rate Engine (DRE) API with THN’s segmentation capabilities, hotels can now create targeted offers based on specific occupancy thresholds, ensuring the right message reaches the right audience.

“By combining Duetto’s robust revenue data with THN’s powerful direct booking platform, hotels can now deliver highly personalized and timely offers to potential guests, driving conversion and maximizing revenue,” said John Lingos-Webb, vice president of global partnerships and alliances at Duetto. “This integration is another example of how Duetto continues to connect data silos that exist between systems in the hospitality industry. We are excited to launch this innovative integration that enhances the hotels’ most profitable channel, while enabling more efficient marketing spend.”

The partnership will offer several key benefits, including:

Increased Direct Booking Conversion: Personalized offers will be provided based on real-time occupancy data, driving higher conversion rates.

Improved Customer Experience: Tailored campaigns will create a more personalized and engaging online booking experience.

Optimized Marketing Spend: Hotels will be able to focus on periods of lower occupancy.

“This feature marks a strategic partnership between our two companies, introducing a unique approach that unlocks a valuable new capability for our joint clients. As a strong advocate for greater connectivity and collaboration in our industry, I believe in partnerships that go beyond words—those that deliver real, measurable impact tailored to our clients’ evolving needs. This initiative is a practical solution, built not just through collaboration with Duetto, but also thanks to valuable input from industry leaders like Victoria Fisher at Penta Hotels, who helped shape it into a truly useful integration for hoteliers,” said Mercedes Blanco, chief partnerships officer at The Hotels Network.