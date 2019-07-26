The Hotel Group Renovates Crowne Plaza Kansas City Downtown

SEATTLE—The Hotel Group, a national hotel management and investment company, has completed its transformational renovation of the Crowne Plaza Kansas City Downtown.

The hotel’s newly redesigned public spaces and guestrooms with the brand’s WorkLife model. Geared towards business and leisure travelers, the hotel has a refreshed Grab and Go Market and a new dining concept, The Rail Bar & Bites, that is inspired by the historic local rail industry.

“THG is pleased to unveil our newly transformed Crowne Plaza Kansas City Downtown,” stated Douglas Dreher, president and CEO of The Hotel Group. “The hotel infuses the perfect blend of Kansas City’s downtown ambiance into a modern guest stay through the newly created WorkLife guestrooms, new on-site restaurant, The Rail Bar + Bites, and refreshed lobby coffee shop, Full Steam. We appreciate our long-standing partnership with IHG and look forward to welcoming the community and our guests to our newly enhanced hotel.”

The 385-room, full-service property has more than 14,000 square feet of versatile meeting space, including 10 meeting rooms and function spaces for business gatherings, social events, or weddings. The Crowne Plaza Kansas City Downtown’s location puts the hotel near dining, music, sporting events, and entertainment.

