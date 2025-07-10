RoomRaccoon Announces Integration With HiJiffy

BREDA—RoomRaccoon announced a new integration with HiJiffy, an AI-powered guest communication platform. The partnership empowers independent properties to automate guest interactions, drive more direct bookings, and enhance the guest experience at scale.

HiJiffy’s solution provides a centralized messaging platform that uses AI to automate up to 90 percent of guest interactions across multiple channels and 130+ languages. Through this integration, RoomRaccoon users can connect with guests more effectively while saving time and increasing revenue.

“This partnership marks a step forward in redefining how hotels convert website traffic into loyal guests. By combining HiJiffy’s powerful conversational AI with RoomRaccoon’s booking engine, we’re not just streamlining the booking journey, we’re creating a smarter, faster, and more engaging way to drive direct revenue and elevate the guest experience,” said Tiago Araújo, chief executive officer of HiJiffy.

With the integration, HiJiffy’s AI assistant engages potential guests through live chat on hotel websites and social media, directing them to RoomRaccoon’s booking engine. The system also uses RoomRaccoon’s PMS data to trigger personalized messages before, during, and after the stay, offering upsells or collecting feedback.

“Independent hotels are under increasing pressure to do more with less,” said Tymen van Dyl, chief executive officer and founder of RoomRaccoon. “By connecting our platform with HiJiffy, hoteliers can now automate up to 90 percent of guest communication across WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram, and more, while also driving measurable increases in direct revenue.”