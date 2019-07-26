U.S. Hotels Report Mixed Results for Week of July 14-20

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn.—The U.S. hotel industry reported mixed year-over-year results in three key performance metrics during the week of July 14-20, 2019, according to data from STR.

In comparison with the week of July 15-21, 2018, occupancy was down 0.5 percent to 77.9 percent, average daily rate (ADR) was up 0.5 percent to $136.49, and revenue per available room (RevPAR) stayed flat at $106.34.

Among the top 25 markets, as defined by STR, Minneapolis, St. Paul-Minnesota-Wisconsin experienced the highest rise in both occupancy (up 8.3 percent to 88.5 percent) and RevPAR (up 12.9 percent to $120.00) for the week of July 14-20.

Advertisement

Nashville posted the largest lift in ADR (up 5.3 percent to $150.80) and the second-largest jump in RevPAR (up 9.7 percent to $126.05).

New Orleans saw the steepest drop in RevPAR (down 29.1 percent to $67.52), due primarily to the only double-digit decrease in occupancy (down 23.7 percent to 56.4 percent). The market saw the second-largest decline in ADR (down 7.1 percent to $119.77). Performance decreases, most pronounced on July 14, can be attributed to the effects of Tropical Storm Barry.

San Francisco/San Mateo, Calif., registered the only double-digit decline in ADR (down 10.1 percent to $240.59), which resulted in the second-largest drop in RevPAR (down 14.3 percent to $213.90).

Keep up with the industry.

Subscribe to Lodging Daily News