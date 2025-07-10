Journey Launches AI-Powered Loyalty Platform

NEW YORK, NY—Journey, a new loyalty platform designed specifically for independent hospitality operators, officially launched. The platform is tailored for boutique hotels, luxury resorts, and short-term rentals.

The platform uses AI to help properties personalize guest experiences, improve operational efficiency, and encourage direct bookings, reducing reliance on third-party channels and commissions. Journey addresses the lack of access to loyalty infrastructure independent operators have faced, as over 1,300 properties are already on the platform, including Nihi Sumba in Indonesia, Onera in Texas, and Dunton in Colorado.

“For independent operators, loyalty has historically meant handing over guests and revenue to third-party platforms,” said John Sutton, founder and chief executive officer of Journey. “Journey is for Independents struggling to compete with major chains on tech and data, and for guests growing tired of generic loyalty programs.”

Journey combines operational intelligence with guest-facing flexibility:

