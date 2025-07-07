SAN FRANCISCO & FORT WORTH, Texas—Hospitality Solutions announced the completion of its previously announced acquisition by TPG. The completion of the transaction marks the next chapter for Hospitality Solutions as a standalone company.

Additionally, Hospitality Solutions announced that it has appointed Teresa Mackintosh as chief executive officer. Mackintosh has previously scaled multiple SaaS companies.

“The hospitality industry is embarking on a long-overdue digital transformation, driven by hotels’ growing reliance on technology to deliver seamless and personalized guest experiences,” said Mackintosh. “Hospitality Solutions is leading this evolution with a suite of purpose-built tools that empower hotels to thrive in a tech-enabled era. It’s a privilege to join the team at this exciting moment in the company’s history, and I look forward to working together to provide dynamic solutions that allow our customers to focus on what matters most: their guests.”

TPG acquired Hospitality Solutions through TPG Capital, its large-scale U.S. and European private equity platform. Alongside the transaction close, Hospitality Solutions has received a strategic minority investment from MCR. In connection, MCR Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tyler Morse will join the company’s Board of Directors as Vice Chairman.

“Hospitality Solutions is the critical bridge between hotels and the information needed to operate efficiently and deliver tailored experiences. Teresa’s growth mindset, collaborative approach, and unique ability to drive organizational and customer-facing innovation makes her the perfect leader to take the company to its next level,” said Tim Millikin and Paul Hackwell, partners at TPG. “We’re thrilled to partner with MCR to support the team as they continue to shape the future of hospitality technology.”

Mackintosh most recently served as chief executive officer and then executive chair of Trintech. She led Trintech through a period of significant growth, tripling the company’s revenue over her tenure and expanding both the customer and employee base. She previously served as president and chief executive officer of Wolters Kluwer Tax and Accounting for the U.S., and as a managing director at Thomson Reuters. Mackintosh has also served on the boards of multiple public and private software businesses.