Industry NewsTPG Completes Acquisition of Hospitality Solutions Business from Sabre
Industry NewsM&A

TPG Completes Acquisition of Hospitality Solutions Business from Sabre

By LODGING Staff

SAN FRANCISCO & FORT WORTH, Texas—Hospitality Solutions announced the completion of its previously announced acquisition by TPG. The completion of the transaction marks the next chapter for Hospitality Solutions as a standalone company.

Additionally, Hospitality Solutions announced that it has appointed Teresa Mackintosh as chief executive officer. Mackintosh has previously scaled multiple SaaS companies.

“The hospitality industry is embarking on a long-overdue digital transformation, driven by hotels’ growing reliance on technology to deliver seamless and personalized guest experiences,” said Mackintosh. “Hospitality Solutions is leading this evolution with a suite of purpose-built tools that empower hotels to thrive in a tech-enabled era. It’s a privilege to join the team at this exciting moment in the company’s history, and I look forward to working together to provide dynamic solutions that allow our customers to focus on what matters most: their guests.”

TPG acquired Hospitality Solutions through TPG Capital, its large-scale U.S. and European private equity platform. Alongside the transaction close, Hospitality Solutions has received a strategic minority investment from MCR. In connection, MCR Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tyler Morse will join the company’s Board of Directors as Vice Chairman.

“Hospitality Solutions is the critical bridge between hotels and the information needed to operate efficiently and deliver tailored experiences. Teresa’s growth mindset, collaborative approach, and unique ability to drive organizational and customer-facing innovation makes her the perfect leader to take the company to its next level,” said Tim Millikin and Paul Hackwell, partners at TPG. “We’re thrilled to partner with MCR to support the team as they continue to shape the future of hospitality technology.”

Mackintosh most recently served as chief executive officer and then executive chair of Trintech. She led Trintech through a period of significant growth, tripling the company’s revenue over her tenure and expanding both the customer and employee base. She previously served as president and chief executive officer of Wolters Kluwer Tax and Accounting for the U.S., and as a managing director at Thomson Reuters. Mackintosh has also served on the boards of multiple public and private software businesses.

Previous article
Davidson Hospitality Group Appoints Jason Reader As Chief Operating Officer
Next article
Hawkins Way Capital Acquires Former IHG Hotel to Expand NYC Portfolio
LODGING Staff
LODGING Staff

RELATED ARTICLES

Holiday Inn by IHG
Industry News

Hawkins Way Capital Acquires Former IHG Hotel to Expand NYC Portfolio

LODGING Staff -
NEW YORK—Hawkins Way Capital announced its acquisition of the former 492-key Holiday Inn by IHG, located in Manhattan's Financial District. The property will be managed...
Jason Reader
Comings & Goings

Davidson Hospitality Group Appoints Jason Reader As Chief Operating Officer

LODGING Staff -
ATLANTA, Georgia—Davidson Hospitality Group announced the appointment of Jason Reader as chief operating officer, where he is responsible for driving operational performance and profitability...
Industry News

AHLA Statement on Congressional Passage of ‘One Big Beautiful Bill Act’

LODGING Staff -
WASHINGTON—The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) issued the following statement from President and Chief Executive Officer Rosanna Maietta on the inclusion of key tax...
Finance & Development

CoStar: U.S. Hotel Industry Reports Mostly Negative Weekly Comparisons

LODGING Staff -
ARLINGTON, Virginia—The U.S. hotel industry reported mostly negative year-over-year comparisons, according to CoStar’s latest data through June 28, 2025. U.S. Hotel PerformanceJune 22-28, 2025Percentage change...
W Calgary & JW Marriott Calgary
Brands

Marriott International Announces Agreements to Bring Three Brands to Calgary

LODGING Staff -
Marriott International, Inc. and Truman announced plans to open three hotels in Calgary, including W Calgary, JW Marriott Calgary, and an Autograph Collection Hotel...
Conferences and Events

Extended Stay Lodging Association and Kalibri Announce Third Regional ExStay Workshop

LODGING Staff -
WASHINGTON—The Extended Stay Lodging Association (ESLA) and Kalibri announced the third quarterly event in their ExStay Workshop series, scheduled for July 30, 2025, in...

ABOUT US
LODGING is the Official Publication of the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA)

FOLLOW US

MORE STORIES
Holiday Inn by IHG
Industry News

Hawkins Way Capital Acquires Former IHG Hotel to Expand NYC Portfolio

LODGING Staff -
Jason Reader
Comings & Goings

Davidson Hospitality Group Appoints Jason Reader As Chief Operating Officer

LODGING Staff -