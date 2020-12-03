This Week’s Comings and Goings

Mike Dietemeyer has been appointed to CEO for Aimbridge Hospitality, effective January 1, 2021. Dietemeyer has been global president for the company since October 2019 and oversaw Aimbridge’s merger with Interstate Hotels & Resorts, where he was CEO. Dietemeyer is succeeding Dave Johnson, who will assume the role of executive chairman and will focus on transformational growth.

Matt Barba has been promoted to vice president of operations for the Charlestowne Hotels corporate team. In this position, Barba is assisting in growing the company’s portfolio. Prior to his promotion, Barba was regional director of operations for the company, leading new openings and transitions.

Jamey Cua has been named vice president of business development for Peachtree Hospitality Management, the hospitality and management division of Peachtree Hotel Group. Cua previously worked for Sage Hospitality as senior vice president, where he led third-party development in the United States.

Accor has named Patrick Mendes group chief commercial officer. Mendes is leading revenue increases and solutions development. He is also responsible for its strategic priorities in the sales, marketing, distribution, and loyalty division. Mendes joined Accor in 2005 as head of global sales.

Vinay Patel, current AAHOA vice chair and president of Fairbrook Hotels, and Ronald L. Vlasic, chief operations officer for Hostmark Hospitality Group, were both named to the United States Travel and Tourism Advisory Board.

Tracy L. Prigmore is now on the board of directors for Castell Project. Prigmore is the founder of TLTsolutions, which helps people and entities invest in real estate and hospitality projects. In 2019, Prigmore started the “She Has A Deal” platform, which is a competition for women’s development, education, and networking.

PM Hotel Group promoted Sage Patel to corporate director of capital strategies, a newly created role for the company. Patel will develop and manage programs and projects that support the company’s hotel performance. In 2018, Patel joined the company as a senior financial analyst in the office of the president.

Highline Hospitality Partners, an investment platform recently launched by Highline Real Estate Partners, has appointed both Charles Bordonaro and Jordan Scheiman to managing partners. Bordonaro will be responsible for acquisitions and investments and Scheiman will be working with new debt investments.

InterContinental Hotels Group has promoted and moved associates to its global sales leadership team: Betty Wilson is taking on the role of vice president of global accounts from vice president of Americas sales; Jonathan Kaplan is moving to the role of vice president of Americas sales from vice president of global sales strategy; and Tamara Laster has been promoted to vice president, global sales strategy, from head of corporate travel on the global sales strategy team.

Bobby Copeland has been appointed to general manager and Lorin Maggio has been named director of sales for the AC Hotel Orlando Downtown. Copeland will lead operations, staff development, and budgeting, while Maggio will be responsible for revenue growth, sales associates, and marketing teams.

Shutters on the Beach in Santa Monica, Calif., an Edward Thomas Collection of Hotels, has named Charlie Lopez-Quintana general manager. Lopez-Quintana has three years of prior experience with sister property Hotel Casa del Mar. As general manager, Lopez-Quintana is leading operations.

Donald Lenahan has been named general manager of the Grand View Lodge, Spa and Gold Resort for Cote Family Destinations. Before joining the property, Lenahan was hotel manager for the Westin Kansas City and the Sheraton Kansas City Hotel at Crown Center. He also held multiple positions with The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company.

Adjoined hotels Eden Roc Miami Beach and Nobu Hotel Miami Beach have named Eugenia Dwyer general manager. Dwyer previously worked for Highgate Hotels as complex general manager of The Gates Hotel and 24 North Hotel in Key West. During her career, she has also held positions with Waldorf Astoria and Westin.

Drew Hayden has been named general manager for The Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel by Marriott and DiamondRock Hospitality Company. Hayden has worked with Marriott for over 31 years, previously serving as general manager of the Houston Marriott West Loop by the Galleria and director of hotel operations at the Houston Marriott Airport.

Belond El Encanto in Santa Barbara, Calif., has named Janis Clapoff general manager. Clapoff has worked at a variety of luxury properties throughout her 30-year career, including multiple hotels in the Santa Barbara area. She has also led several renovations, reconstructions, rebrandings, and programming development.

Brian Crawford has been appointed to general manager of food and beverage for the Kimpton Sawyer in Sacramento, Calif. Crawford will be leading the property’s food and beverage team and catering efforts. Crawford was most recently general manager of restaurants and bars for the Kimpton Hotel Vintage and Kimpton Hotel Monaco.

The Tides Inn in Irvington, Va., has named Truman Jones executive chef and director of food and beverage. Jones is leading programming and menus for the property’s culinary concepts, and he will partner with local purveyors and wineries to bring a sense of community to the hotel.

Mark Andelbradt has been named executive chef of the Pendry West Hollywood. Andelbradt will lead menu creation, special events, and in-room dining for the property, and in-residence dining for the Pendry Residences West Hollywood. Andelbradt was an executive chef with Wolfgang Puck Fine Dining Group during his career.

The Glenmark, Glendale, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel, has named Shant Hallajian executive chef. Hallajian will bring new menus to the property’s Olia signature restaurant and Mila Rooftop Bar. Prior to joining The Glenmark Hotel, Hallajian worked for Thomas Keller’s The French Laundry restaurant.

Paige Mason has been appointed to director of food and beverage for Bottleworks Hotel, a Geronimo Hospitality Group property, in the Bottleworks District of Indianapolis. Before joining Bottleworks Hotel, Mason worked in multiple management roles for Pappas Restaurants, Inc.

Julie Yoneyama has been named sales and marketing manager for the new restaurant at the Kā’anapali Beach Hotel in Lāhainā, Hawaii, which is set to open in February 2021. In addition, Yvonne Gu was promoted to revenue manager after working at the property for over four years.

Ryan Maher has been named director of debt and equity placement for Cronheim Hotel Capital. Maher previously worked for Concord Hospitality, where he served as vice president of business development and assisted with acquisitions and management opportunities for the company.

