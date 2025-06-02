Industry NewsAimbridge Hospitality Expands Portfolio, Implements Company Updates
Aimbridge Hospitality Expands Portfolio, Implements Company Updates

By LODGING Staff

NEW YORK—Aimbridge Hospitality continues strengthening its performance-driven culture to deliver measurable results across its portfolio of managed properties in North America, EMEA, and LATAM.

“We set a clear path forward for Aimbridge this year, emphasizing execution, operational excellence, and continuous improvement as part of a strategy that prioritizes our owners and aligns expectations for our associates,” said Craig S. Smith, CEO, Aimbridge Hospitality. “Our role is about more than simply operating a hotel—we are a trusted partner with the strength and stability that can only come from fully leveraging our scale, talent, and resources. As we look ahead to the second half of the year, we are deepening our partnerships and expanding our data and reporting capabilities to further differentiate ourselves as the operating partner of choice.”

Portfolio Expansion and Property Enhancements

As part of its strategy, Aimbridge has welcomed a collection of new properties to its managed portfolio in 2025, from coast to coast in the United States and across the Atlantic to its EMEA division.

Among the additions are independent hotels as part of the company’s full-service division: the historic Hotel Deco in Omaha, Nebraska, with 1930s inspired Art Deco guestrooms and standout event spaces; the Orange County Hotel in Santa Ana, California, located one mile from the John Wayne Airport (SNA); and the Casa Palma Hotel & Bungalows in Palm Springs.

In the United Kingdom, Aimbridge EMEA added 11 properties to its portfolio, including the Crowne Plaza Newcastle; Hilton Garden Inn Birmingham Airport; The Harlow Hotel by Accor; and six hotels operating under the Mercure brand in Bedford, Cardiff, Harlow, Nottingham, Telford, and Birmingham.

Other property updates in the first half of 2025 include brand transitions and property enhancements managed by Aimbridge, including the reopening of the Sheraton Minneapolis Downtown Convention Center following an extensive rebrand; the multimillion dollar rebrand of Hotel Milo in Santa Barbara, which will transform the property into The Milo; and refurbishment of the Grand Luxor Hotel & Village, rebranding the 402-key resort as Four Points by Sheraton Costa Blanca.

Other updates include a $50 million renovation of the Sheraton Fort Worth Downtown, as well as a complete refresh of the Hilton New York Fashion District.

Industry Evolution

As the industry reacts and realigns in response to evolving travel forecasts, Aimbridge is enabled to adapt and act through a deepening data set that informs strategic decision-making. Aimbridge taps into the industry’s cross-brand, cross-vertical, and cross-market database of hotel performance, analyzing and understanding trends while targeting resilient market segments.

Pairing that data with Aimbridge’s commercial engine, Aimbridge teams are monitoring real-time market conditions, adapting to fast-changing environments, and leveraging all available resources, leading to results.

Aimbridge is also expanding its national sales team to accelerate growth as part of a unified national sales strategy and strengthen efforts to attract government, airline, corporate, and sports group business to its properties.

Supporting these efforts is Second Wave Marketing, Aimbridge’s in-house branding and marketing agency, which drives visibility, bookings, and revenue through tailored strategies that position properties for success.

Hotels Need Key Control Policies – Here’s How to Write One 
Wyndham Releases First-Annual Hotel Owner Trends Report
