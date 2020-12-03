HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—During the week of Thanksgiving, U.S. hotel occupancy fell to its lowest weekly level since late May, according to the latest data from STR for the week of November 22-28, 2020.

Occupancy fell 28.5 percent year over year (YOY) to 36.2 percent, average daily rate (ADR) dropped 17.8 percent YOY to $92.49, and revenue per available room (RevPAR) declined 41.2 percent YOY to $33.49.

U.S. Hotel Industry Performance Nov. 22-28, 2020 vs. Nov. 24-30, 2019 Occupancy: 36.2% (-28.5%)

ADR: $92.49 (-17.8%)

RevPAR: $33.49 (-41.2%)

TSA checkpoint counts increased sharply with more than 6 million passengers during both the week before and of Thanksgiving. However, that increased air travel volume did not translate to more hotel rooms sold as weekly demand (13.2 million) and occupancy fell to their lowest levels since late May. This would indicate that a bulk of travelers opted to stay with family during the holiday, according to STR.

The last four weeks have produced declining weekly occupancy levels of 41.2 (November 15-21), 43.2 percent (November 8-14), 44.1 percent (November 1-7), and 44.4 percent (October 25-31).

Among all markets in the country, the Florida Keys recorded the week’s highest occupancy level (77.8 percent) followed by Knoxville, Tennessee (61.8 percent); McAllen/Brownsville, Texas (54.5 percent); and Daytona Beach, Florida (53.2 percent).

Among the Top 25 Markets, Tampa/St. Petersburg, Florida (49.7 percent) saw the highest occupancy level for the week of November 22-28. Top 25 Markets with the lowest occupancy levels for the week included Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota-Wisconsin (22 percent) and Oahu Island, Hawaii (22.7 percent).

Aggregate data for the Top 25 Markets showed lower occupancy (34.9 percent) but higher ADR ($95.69) than all other markets for the week of November 22-28.

