ATLANTA — Officials of Castell Project, Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to accelerating the careers of women professionals in the hospitality industry, today announced that Tracy L. Prigmore has been appointed to the organization’s Board of Directors.

“From her work founding TLTsolutions, the real estate and development firm that focuses on building new, generational wealth, to launching ‘She Has a Deal,’ a program for creating new, female hoteliers, Tracy’s work advancing gender and minority representation within the hospitality industry already is well known,” said Peggy Berg, chair, Castell Project, Inc. “With her strategic expertise and additional insights into some of the issues affecting minority women, she is an ideal addition to our Board as we work to expand gender equality throughout the industry.”

Prigmore expanded TLTsolutions in 2014 to create opportunities for individuals, families, and entities to obtain passive income by investing in residential, multifamily, and hospitality projects. The firm has a multi-million-dollar portfolio of real estate assets under management in four states. She also began the “She Has A Deal” platform in 2019. The competition is designed to create new pathways to hotel ownership and development for women by providing education, networking, and investing opportunities. Its renowned pitch challenge creates a pipeline of women hotel owners and developers by exposing early-career women to hotel ownership and development. Prior to entering real estate development, Prigmore spent 25 years as a healthcare executive and held senior leadership roles in strategic planning, business development, and operations for three of the nation’s largest healthcare systems.

Advertisement

“Having long advocated for the advancement of gender and racial equality within the workplace, I look forward to working with this talented Board of Directors to further promote these causes,” Prigmore noted. “I passionately believe that equality is a foundational component for a successful business in virtually all industries, but especially so within hospitality, where women make up 58.7 percent of the workforce, but only 7.1 of the executive team. It is challenging to break through the status quo, and I’m always up for a good challenge.”

Subscribe to Lodging Daily News for updates.

SUBSCRIBE