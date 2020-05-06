Hotel brands have responded to heightened public health concerns tied to the COVID-19 pandemic by working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the World Health Organization (WHO), trade groups like the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA), and other partners to develop new health and safety guidelines for owners and operators to implement at their properties. Below is a roundup of the individual initiatives and enhanced hygiene standards that hotel companies have launched in the past few weeks as they prepare to welcome back more travelers. This list is being updated as new initiatives are launched.

Best Western

On April 30, Best Western Hotels & Resorts expanded its I Care Clean program, which the company rolled out in 2012, with the launch of We Care Clean. Based on guidance provided by the CDC, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and Health Canada, the new program addresses everything from guestroom and common area cleanliness to streamlined processes that minimize contact between guests and associates while maintaining customer service. The program will be updated regularly based upon the latest standards and recommendations by governmental agencies and industry groups. Read more.

Choice

On May 4, Choice Hotels International announced Commitment to Clean, a health and safety initiative that leverages the company’s relationship with Ecolab; guidance from the CDC, WHO, and the U.S. Travel Association; and Choice’s membership in the American Hotel and Lodging Association (AHLA) Safe Stay Advisory Council. Every Choice-branded hotel will designate a “Commitment to Clean Captain” who will complete applicable training and be responsible for incorporating new protocols. Read more.

Hilton

On April 27, Hilton announced that the company will collaborate with RB, maker of Lysol and Dettol, and consult with Mayo Clinic to develop elevated processes and employee training. Hilton CleanStay with Lysol protection, as the program will be called in North America, will incorporate RB’s approach to cleaning practices and product offerings. Experts from Mayo Clinic’s Infection Prevention and Control team will advise and assist in enhancing Hilton’s cleaning and disinfection protocols. Read more.

Hyatt

Hyatt announced on April 29 its Global Care & Cleanliness Commitment to further enhance its operational guidance and resources around employee and guest safety and peace of mind. The commitment will include an accreditation process by the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC, a division of ISSA) at all hotels around the world; employee training and support resources; hotel-level sanitization specialists; and a cross-functional working group of medical experts and industry professionals that will contribute to various aspects of the hotel experience. Read more.

Marriott

On April 21, Marriott launched the Marriott Global Cleanliness Council to focus on developing the next level of global hospitality cleanliness standards, norms, and behaviors to minimize risk and enhance safety for consumers and Marriott associates. In addition to establishing the Council, Marriott is rolling out enhanced technologies over the next few months, including electrostatic sprayers with hospital-grade disinfectants to sanitize surfaces throughout the hotel. In addition, the company is testing ultraviolet light technology for sanitizing keys for guests and devices shared by associates. Read more.

Radisson Hotel Group

On May 6, Radisson Hotel Group announced its Radisson Hotels Safety Protocol in partnership with SGS, an inspection, verification, testing, and certification company. The company conducted a review of all existing health and safety processes and worked with a team of experts to develop and validate additional protocols, which will be adapted based on local requirements and recommendations. The guidelines include enhanced cleaning and disinfection guidelines developed in collaboration with global hygiene solutions provider, Diversey, among other measures. In addition, the company will be introducing an official label of cleanliness and disinfection issued by SGS, which individual hotels can receive upon completion of a local audit that includes on-site testing. Read more.

RLH Corporation

On May 6, RLH Corporation announced enhanced cleanliness recommendations for its more than 1,000 independently owned and operated hotels. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has released guidelines and resources to franchisees and licensees urging them to adopt vigilant cleanliness and sanitation practices based on guidance from the CDC, WHO, hospitality trade associations such as the American Hotel and Lodging Association (AHLA) and Asian American Hotel Owners Association (AAHOA), and commercial cleaning and sanitation companies like Ecolab, Proctor & Gamble, and Diversey. Read more.

Wyndham

On May 4, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts launched “Count on Us,” an initiative to build confidence among guests and to support franchisees, and an extension of Wyndham’s Count on Me service culture. Launch of the new initiative follows dialogue and collaboration with franchisees, members of Wyndham’s Franchise Advisory Councils, industry partners, and trade organizations like the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA). The immediate focus is to further elevate health and safety protocols in the wake of COVID-19, shore up critical supply chains, and introduce new standards, training, and guidelines grounded in guidance from the CDC. Wyndham will also require consistent use of Ecolab’s EPA-approved disinfectants in hotel guestrooms and public spaces nationwide. Read more.

