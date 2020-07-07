HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — Hard Rock International is implementing a new health and safety plan for Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos, as locations begin to reopen worldwide in compliance with global, national, and local health officials. Hard Rock Hotels globally have implemented SAFE + SOUND, a new program developed by a team of hospitality and gaming experts in collaboration with worldwide health and sanitization specialists, including Ecolab and NSF International, formerly known as the National Sanitation Foundation, to help keep guests and team members safe and healthy. Under the new SAFE + SOUND standards established by Hard Rock, each hotel is independently assessed by NSF International and required to pass a rigorous 262-point inspection.

North American Hard Rock Hotel locations open to guests include Daytona Beach, Orlando, San Diego, and Guadalajar, as well as all-inclusive Hard Rock Hotel properties in Cancun, Los Cabos, Riviera Maya, Punta Cana, and Vallarta.

“Throughout Hard Rock’s nearly 50-year-history, the safety and security of our guests and team members has always been the hallmark of our service, and we continue to deliver on that promise with SAFE + SOUND, a best-in-class program focused on enhanced cleaning practices, social interaction guidelines, and workplace protocols,” said Jon Lucas, chief operating officer at Hard Rock International. “We’ve worked hand-in-hand with industry-leading experts to strike the right balance, ensuring each and every property exceeds cleanliness standards set by leading public health agencies, while still providing guests with unforgettable experiences.”

The SAFE + SOUND program implements safety, sanitization, and employee training. From the initial welcome at check-in down to each detail inside guestrooms and common areas throughout the property, there is a heightened focus on cleanliness. Additionally, Hard Rock team members have been trained by Ecolab cleaning experts on proper disinfection procedures. The plan will also incorporate elements of each properties’ local, government-mandated policies. While individual property protocols may vary based on local guidelines, SAFE + SOUND protocols include, but are not limited to:

Temperature checks for every team member, guest, and vendor upon arrival

Social distancing markers placed six feet apart where lines can form

Mandatory masks for all team members

Masks required for guests in designated areas, such as check-in, elevators, and public areas such as casino floors

Seal of SAFE + SOUND on every guestroom door upon arrival

Increased cleaning and disinfecting frequency for high-touch surfaces across public areas, meeting rooms, dining areas, and public restrooms

Hand sanitizer in every public space area and all restrooms

Team member hand washing every 60 minutes

Plexiglass separators at front desks, check-in areas, table games, poker games, and additional customer service areas

High-level infection control procedures to collect laundry

Touchless, in-room dining service at the guestroom door

Sanitization of guest luggage before it enters the lobby

Suspension of self-service buffets

Groups of guests spaced six feet apart at pools and beaches

Making alternating slot machines unavailable to help ensure social distancing on the casino floors

Signs posted throughout the property to encourage social distancing and help ensure adherence to SAFE + SOUND program guidelines

An overall reduction in guest capacity throughout casino complexes

