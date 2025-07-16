Finance & DevelopmentCobblestone Hotels Announces Signing of Property in Montevallo, Alabama
Cobblestone Hotels Announces Signing of Property in Montevallo, Alabama

NEENAH, Wisconsin—Cobblestone Hotels announces its continued growth in the state of Alabama with the signing of the Cobblestone Hotel & Suites Main Street in Montevallo, Alabama, with Montevallo Hotel Group, LLC.

This Cobblestone Hotel & Suites Main Street location will include the Cobblestone Marketplace-branded onsite convenience store, a meeting room, an onsite lounge, and a business center. This location will also offer complimentary breakfast served each day, Seattle’s Best coffee service, and high-speed internet access throughout the hotel.

Guestrooms are designed to meet the needs of modern travelers. In-room amenities include flat-screen TVs, additional electronics outlets, microwaves, mini-refrigerators, personal coffee and tea brewers, hairdryers, iron and ironing boards, desks, luxury linens, and bathroom essentials.

