NEENAH, Wisconsin—Cobblestone Hotels announces its continued growth in the state of Alabama with the signing of the Cobblestone Hotel & Suites Main Street in Montevallo, Alabama, with Montevallo Hotel Group, LLC.

This Cobblestone Hotel & Suites Main Street location will include the Cobblestone Marketplace-branded onsite convenience store, a meeting room, an onsite lounge, and a business center. This location will also offer complimentary breakfast served each day, Seattle’s Best coffee service, and high-speed internet access throughout the hotel.

Guestrooms are designed to meet the needs of modern travelers. In-room amenities include flat-screen TVs, additional electronics outlets, microwaves, mini-refrigerators, personal coffee and tea brewers, hairdryers, iron and ironing boards, desks, luxury linens, and bathroom essentials.