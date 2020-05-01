Best Western Launches New Cleaning Program

PHOENIX — Best Western Hotels & Resorts (BWHR) this week launched its We Care Clean program—an expansion of the I Care Clean program that the company rolled out in 2012—to ensure a higher level of cleaning standards and operational best practices at its properties. Based on guidance provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and Health Canada, We Care Clean addresses everything from guestroom and common area cleanliness to streamlined processes that minimize contact between guests and associates while maintaining customer service. The program will be updated regularly based upon the latest standards and recommendations by governmental agencies and industry groups.

BWHR is the latest hotel brand to launch a new cleaning program. This week, Hyatt announced its Global Care & Cleanliness Commitment, which will include an accreditation process by the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC) at all hotels and sanitization specialists in each hotel, among other initiatives. Earlier this week, Hilton announced the company is collaborating with RB, maker of Lysol and Dettol, and consulting with Mayo Clinic to develop elevated processes and employee training. Additionally, Marriott launched the Marriott Global Cleanliness Council and announced changes to its cleaning processes; Accor joined forces with Bureau Veritas to certify safety standards and cleaning protocols; and the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) launched “Safe Stay,” an initiative to enhance hotel cleaning standards across the industry.

In 2012, BWHR rolled out the I Care Clean program. The program was developed through a partnership with innovation and design firm, IDEO, and required its hotels to focus on guest high-touch items and areas with standards such as usage of ultraviolet sterilization wands and TV remotes that can be disinfected. At the onslaught of the global COVID-19 pandemic, BWHR rolled out enhanced cleaning protocols and breakfast standards.

The We Care Clean program expands on the I Care Clean standards and the enhanced cleaning protocol already in place, and includes the implementation of measures to improve safety, such as the installation of social distancing floor decals and front desk partitions, as well as the enforcement of heightened and comprehensive cleanliness standards on an ongoing basis across five key areas: