Best Western Hotels & Resorts recently announced the opening of five SureStay Hotel locations across the United States. The properties are in Thomson, Ill.; Alexandria, La.; Fernley, Nev.; and San Diego and Camarillo, Calif.
1SureStay Hotel by Best Western Alexandria Airport
The SureStay Hotel by Best Western Alexandria Airport has opened its doors at 6017 Old Boyce Rd. in Alexandria, La. The newly renovated hotel has 61 guestrooms, each with 50-inch flat-screen TVs and mini-fridges. Additional amenities include an outdoor pool, guest laundry, complimentary breakfast, and high-speed WiFi. The property is situated in the heart of Alexandria near attractions including Kent Plantation House, Alexandria Zoo, and Kisatchie National Forest. The hotel is owned by Nainesh Patel.
2SureStay Hotel by Best Western Thomson
The recently remodeled SureStay Hotel by Best Western Thomson has opened its doors in Thomson, Ill. Located at 5020 Illinois Route 84, the hotel has 48 guestrooms with large TVs, microwaves, and mini-fridges. The property, which is owned by Zac Vandendooren, also offers an onsite restaurant and lounge, a nine-hole golf course onsite, more than 900 square feet of meeting space, complimentary continental breakfast, a 24-hour business center, and free wireless internet. The property is a short drive from Dubuque County, Iowa, where the Field of Dreams baseball field is located, and LeClaire, Iowa, home of the popular TV show American Pickers.
3SureStay Hotel by Best Western San Diego/Pacific Beach
The SureStay Hotel by Best Western San Diego/Pacific Beach has opened its doors in San Diego, Calif. Located at 4545 Mission Bay Drive, the newly renovated hotel has 66 guestrooms, each with 50-inch, flat-screen TVs, microwaves, coffee makers, and mini-fridges. The hotel also has an outdoor, heated swimming pool, complimentary hot breakfast buffet, high-speed WiFi, and free parking. The property is within walking distance of San Diego’s Mission Bay Park and 2.5 miles from the beach, Crystal pier, and the boardwalk.
4SureStay Hotel by Best Western Fernley
The SureStay Hotel by Best Western Fernley has opened its doors at 1405 Newlands Dr. East, Fernley, Nev. The hotel has 66 guestrooms and three suites, each with flat-screen TVs, microwaves, and mini-fridges. The property’s amenities include an indoor pool and hot tub, complimentary hot breakfast, and free wireless internet. The property is a short drive from attractions such as the Silverado Casino and Pioneer Crossing Casino, the Fernley Out-of-Town Park, Frontier Fun and Bowling, Golf Club at Fernley, and the Reno Fernley Raceway NASCAR race track.
5SureStay Hotel by Best Western Camarillo
The SureStay Hotel by Best Western Camarillo has opened its doors at 295 E. Daily Drive, Camarillo, Calif. The hotel has 58 guestrooms, each with a flat-screen TV, microwave, and mini-fridge. The property has an outdoor pool and hot tub, complimentary breakfast, and free wireless internet, and is a short drive from the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library & Museum, Point Mugu State Park, the Camarillo Premium Shopping Outlets, and Oxnard Factory Shopping Outlets.