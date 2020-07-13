2 SureStay Hotel by Best Western Thomson

The recently remodeled SureStay Hotel by Best Western Thomson has opened its doors in Thomson, Ill. Located at 5020 Illinois Route 84, the hotel has 48 guestrooms with large TVs, microwaves, and mini-fridges. The property, which is owned by Zac Vandendooren, also offers an onsite restaurant and lounge, a nine-hole golf course onsite, more than 900 square feet of meeting space, complimentary continental breakfast, a 24-hour business center, and free wireless internet. The property is a short drive from Dubuque County, Iowa, where the Field of Dreams baseball field is located, and LeClaire, Iowa, home of the popular TV show American Pickers.