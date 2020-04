Hilton Partners With RB and Mayo Clinic to Enhance Cleaning Processes

MCLEAN, Va. — On April 27, Hilton launched a program to deliver a new standard of cleanliness and disinfection in its properties around the world. The company will collaborate with RB, maker of Lysol and Dettol, and consult with Mayo Clinic to develop elevated processes and employee training. Hilton CleanStay with Lysol protection, as the program will be called in North America, will incorporate RB’s approach to cleaning practices and product offerings. Experts from Mayo Clinic’s Infection Prevention and Control team will advise and assist in enhancing Hilton’s cleaning and disinfection protocols.

Hilton is the latest hotel company to roll out enhanced cleaning initiatives. Last week, Marriott launched the Marriott Global Cleanliness Council and announced changes to its cleaning processes. Accor recently announced that it has joined forces with Bureau Veritas, a provider in testing, inspection, and certification, to develop a label to certify that the appropriate safety standards and cleaning protocols have been achieved to allow businesses to reopen. Additionally, this week, the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) launched “Safe Stay,” an initiative to enhance industry-wide hotel cleaning standards.

Hilton CleanStay will build on the standards of housekeeping and hygiene at Hilton properties worldwide, where hospital-grade cleaning products and upgraded protocols are currently in use. The goal of the program is to provide guests with assurance and peace of mind during their stay. The initiative will create a focus on cleanliness that will be visible to guests throughout their entire stay—in their guestrooms, restaurants, fitness rooms, and other public spaces.

Hilton CleanStay was developed to meet evolving consumer expectations during the COVID-19 pandemic. Research indicates that consumers have heightened concerns regarding hygiene on their journey, and trust in cleanliness standards will be critical to restarting travel.

“Our first priority has always been the safety of our guests and team members,” said Christopher J. Nassetta, Hilton president and CEO. “Hilton CleanStay builds on the best practices and protocols we’ve developed over the last several months, allowing our guests to rest easy with us and focus on enjoying the unforgettable experiences we have to offer—while protecting our Team Members who are on the front lines of hospitality.”

RB will bring experts in hygiene and disinfection to the multi-year partnership, leveraging more than 130 years of science-based research and thought leadership to support awareness, training and education, and product delivery and systems. RB and Hilton are also exploring opportunities to expand the program into a global partnership.

“At RB we are committed to the relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. It is imperative that we protect all consumers, today and in the days ahead as we all look forward to new ways of returning to work and leisure activities,” said Rahul Kadyan, executive vice president, North America, Hygiene/Home, RB. “We are excited to be working with Hilton and Mayo Clinic to bring this expertise and our unique product solutions to the Hilton CleanStay with Lysol protection program.”

Mayo Clinic and Hilton share intertwined histories. Late in life, Conrad Hilton became a Mayo Clinic patient and supporter. In 1972, Hilton’s donation of $10 million helped launch the Conrad N. Hilton Building for Laboratory Medicine, which was the first building in the Mayo complex designed specifically for laboratory medicine. The building opened on October 18, 1974, and is still part of the Mayo Clinic campus in Rochester, Minn.

Mayo Clinic, the top-ranked hospital system in the United States, will apply its experience and expertise to advise Hilton hotels on cleaning protocols, training programs, and quality assurance.

“Personal safety is extremely critical as we re-open business and recreational activities around the globe,” said Stacey Rizza, M.D., a Mayo Clinic infectious disease specialist. “We are proud to bring Mayo Clinic’s expertise and knowledge to the COVID-19 response on a national and global scale. Mayo is looking forward to working with Hilton staff and advising them on the program protocol and training.”

With the aid of Mayo Clinic medical and technical experts, Hilton is rewriting its cleaning protocols to translate the best practices in hospital hygiene standards to hotel guestrooms. Medical experts from the Mayo Clinic COVID-19 Response Team will also advise on new technologies and approaches, assist in training development, and create a rigorous quality assurance program.

While full details for the program are still in development, hotel brand standards under consideration include:

Add an extra measure of assurance by placing a room seal on doors to indicate to guests that their room has not been accessed since being thoroughly cleaned.

Extra disinfection of the most frequently touched guestsroom areas, e.g., light switches, door handles, TV remotes, thermostats, and more.

Remove pen, paper, and guest directory; supplement with digital or available upon request.

Improve guidelines for disinfecting the hotel fitness center, possibly closing for cleaning multiple times daily and limiting the number of guests allowed in at one time.

Increase the frequency of cleaning public areas.

Provide stations at primary entrances and key high traffic areas, for instance, a station to allow guests to wipe the elevator button before pressing.

Double-down on digital key technology so that guests can check-in, choose their room, access their room with a digital room key, and check-out using their mobile devices through the Hilton Honors mobile app at participating hotels. Hilton will continue to expand its digital key capabilities to common doors and access points throughout the hotels.

Explore the addition of new technologies, like electrostatic sprayers—which use an electrostatically charged disinfecting mist—and ultraviolet light to sanitize surfaces and objects.

Throughout the new cleaning process, hotel Team Members will be provided with personal protective equipment and enhanced training designed to protect their well-being while continuing to deliver unmatched Hilton hospitality.

