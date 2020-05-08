G6 Hospitality Launches Clean@6 Program

DALLAS — G6 Hospitality, the parent company for Motel 6 and Studio 6, has launched “Clean@6,” an initiative to ensure that guests feel confident when staying at any of the brands’ nearly 1,400 locations across the United States and Canada.

Recognizing the need for even greater vigilance related to cleanliness, disinfection, and sanitization as the country continues to navigate the impact of COVID-19, the company has undertaken a comprehensive approach to protect against the spread of viruses by partnering with medical advisors, industrial cleaning providers, and housekeeping specialists.

“We want Motel 6 and Studio 6 guests to know that we prioritize their health,” said Rob Palleschi, CEO of G6 Hospitality. “The majority of our properties have remained open during this crisis, enabling us to gather real-time intelligence to guide our decisions and best practices. Together with our trusted advisors and franchise partners, we adopted a thoughtful and proactive approach to serving guests in this new environment. I am proud our efforts have resulted in this new standard of care. Together, we have ‘left a light on’ for travelers.”

In addition to following CDC and other federal and state guidelines, G6 Hospitality has relied on its partnerships with medical, chemical, housekeeping, and commercial cleaning industries to adapt to the continually evolving knowledge of the COVID-19 virus. In the first phase of the “Clean@6” program, G6 updated its Infectious Disease Protocols and partnered with Corporate Medical Advisors, a subsidiary of International SOS, which will review and provide ongoing guidance on its COVID-19 operating protocols.

G6 Hospitality also has partnered with Diversey to procure EPA-registered disinfectants effective against many viruses, including emerging pathogens. The company works with cleaning and restoration company, SERVPRO, to address specific cleaning and disinfecting needs across the portfolio.

The “Clean@6” initiative focuses on three touchpoints:

Enhanced Cleaning and Sanitization

More frequent cleaning and heavy disinfection of high-touch public surfaces, including lobby doors and handles, front desks, guest laundry, vending areas, credit card machines, corridor handrails, and elevators.

Hand sanitizer stations in the lobby for guest use and in the team center for team member use.

Use of EPA-approved, antiviral disinfectants to sanitize the most commonly touched areas of guestrooms, including light switches, televisions and remotes, cooling/heating equipment, door handles, desks, chairs, commodes, showers, and faucets.

As needed, engage the services of a third-party supplier to provide deep cleaning and sanitization services.

Physical and Social Distancing

Social distancing encouraged in all common areas and at the back of the house.

Plexi-glass hygiene guards installed at front desk terminals.

Where available, use of exterior front-desk windows (in lieu of inside lobbies).

Implemented single-use key cards for the remainder of the year.

Curtailed lobby coffee service and removed vending area microwaves to minimize use of shared equipment.

Monitoring/limiting lobby occupancy and interim closure of pools.

For guest safety and comfort, hotel staff will not enter any occupied room. Housekeeping services for stayover guests will include pre-scheduled trash removal, amenity replenishment, and fresh towels and linens.

Safe Behavioral Practices

Increased guest communications on COVID-19 best practices and property requirements

Team members who do not feel well or who have high temperatures are asked to go home/remain at home

All employees fully trained on “Clean@6” standards, sanitization protocols, and equipment; procedures reinforced in daily team meetings

Employees trained to perform frequent hand washing by using soap and sanitizing stations

Required use of masks and disposable gloves by team members at all times while on-property

The “Clean@6” program is in effect at all company-managed locations and serves as a guideline for franchisees, many of whom have already adopted these best practices.

G6 Hospitality serves on the inaugural Advisory Council for Safe Stay, the recently-launched initiative of the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA). Safe Stay is designed to change hotel industry norms, behaviors, and standards to ensure that both hotel guests and employees are confident in the cleanliness and safety, once industry travel resumes more regularly.

